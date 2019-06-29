Recovery performance by asset reconstruction companies shows decline in recent years

Given that data indicates maximum recovery earlier in the life of a stressed asset than later, the regulator believes built in incentives through aggressive provisioning norm that is part of the revised circular should ensure banks are ‘incentivised’ to look for an early resolution of the impaired assets thereby improving recovery prospects.

Recovery performance by asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) measured against security receipts (SRs) issued shows decline in recent years, especially for assets that originated after 2014, according to a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report.

For assets distributed based on security receipts origination dates, and reflecting SR recovery distribution of the top six ARCs, 2018 witnessed the lowest average recovery measured as a proportion of total SRs issued at 5.7%, though higher than the median of 3.0%.

However, data reflecting ARCs’ recovery performance measured as a proportion of total bank claims showed an average recovery of 2.3% against a median of 0.9%. The average recovery in the second instance is far lesser than 5.7% as determined average recovery measured as a proportion of total SRs issued.

This remains consistently true for years 2004 to 2018. However, the central bank states, “Notwithstanding a fairly poor recovery experience for banks…, the recovery performance when measured with regard to the SRs issued (that is, after factoring in the discount to the total bank claims) is generally better.”

However, as the Financial Stability Report further reads, “…the higher recoveries with regard to SRs as compared to bank claims across ARCs possibly reflects the pricing power of a few of them rather than their recovery prowess.” Meanwhile, other data shows recovery in the early stages dominated aggregate recovery in stressed assets, which was in line with international experience though recovery rates in the Indian case were significantly lower.

“Given the aging profile of recovery there is possibly a case to look at the efficacy of collateralisation in the Indian context with regards to recovery. In this regard the prudential framework for resolution of stressed assets released on June 7, 2019 may have a salutary effect through its inbuilt incentivizing of early resolution,” the report read.

Given that data indicates maximum recovery earlier in the life of a stressed asset than later, the regulator believes built in incentives through aggressive provisioning norm that is part of the revised circular should ensure banks are ‘incentivised’ to look for an early resolution of the impaired assets thereby improving recovery prospects.

“More importantly, in the Indian context such higher provisioning requirements ensure better accountability of PSB managements, as the timely provisioning gives a better assessment to the government as owner given the sovereign bank doom loop,” the report said.