Recommendation altered to ‘hold’ on Andhra Bank

By: | Published: November 22, 2018 4:00 AM

To counter its ballooning stressed asset pool, the GoI recently infused Rs 21.2 billion in Andhra Bank.

andhra bank, andhra bank official arrested, andhra bank director arrested, andhra bank former director, anup prakash garg, andhra bank loan fraud case, andhra bank case, andhra bank money launderingGNPAs and NNPAs declined respectively 33bps and 47bps q/q. Stressed assets (GNPA + standard restructured loans) are now 17.1% of loans (down 75bps y/y, 49bps q/q).

To counter its ballooning stressed asset pool, the GoI recently infused Rs 21.2 billion in Andhra Bank. We strongly believe that the bank would require additional rounds of capital infusion to meet regulatory norms. With lack of growth capital, we expect its medium-term business growth overall to be flat. On a positive note, the bank has already recognised most of the stress on its books and we expect asset quality to now improve. Given the steep price drop in the last one year, we do not expect any downside risk as we believe that negatives have already been factored in. We, thus, alter our recommendation to a ‘Hold’.

GNPAs and NNPAs declined respectively 33bps and 47bps q/q. Stressed assets (GNPA + standard restructured loans) are now 17.1% of loans (down 75bps y/y, 49bps q/q). We expect slippages to be normal from Q1 FY20 as (a) major stress from the corporate book has already been recognised and (b) slippages from the residual stress pipeline to come in the next couple of quarters. For FY19 and FY20, we factor in a slippage rate of respectively 3.9% and 2.2%.

The loan book was Rs 1.53trn (up 8.9% y/y), largely driven by the retail (up 21.6%) and corporate book (up 13.6%). We expect loan-book growth ahead to be flat through FY19-20 because of low capital adequacy and selective lending. With net NPA at 0.98x of the bank’s net worth, we strongly believe further capital infusion would be required for Andhra Bank to meet regulatory norms.

Our Nov’19 target of Rs 35 is based on the two-stage DDM model. This implies a 0.5x P/BV multiple on its FY20e book. Risks: Downside: Lumpy delinquencies from the corporate book, lower capital infusion by GoI. Manage-ment is focused on continuing to push medium-term growth in the retail, agri and MSME (RAM) segments.

Intending to reduce its overall risk profile, it will only lend to corporate bodies with high credit ratings. Any lumpy delinquencies from the corporate loan book could harden our credit cost estimates, hence manifesting in lower/negative return ratios.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Recommendation altered to ‘hold’ on Andhra Bank
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition