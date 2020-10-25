  • MORE MARKET STATS

Recognised PFs can invest in ‘A’ or higher rated securities: CBDT

By: |
October 25, 2020 1:10 PM

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), in a notification dated October 22, has amended Income Tax rules allowing recognised PF trusts to invest in 'A' or above rated securities in 2020-21 fiscal.

The CBDT has now amended I-T rules, thereby diluting norms for investment purposes to bonds with minimum 'A' rating, as against the earlier requirement of 'AA' rating.

The Income Tax department has allowed recognised provident funds to invest in ‘A’ or higher-rated debt securities, a move which will give them flexibility to retain their current investments in bonds even where such papers have been downgraded.

Earlier, recognised employees provident fund trusts were required to invest in securities having ‘AA’ and above rating. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), in a notification dated October 22, has amended Income Tax rules allowing recognised PF trusts to invest in ‘A’ or above rated securities in 2020-21 fiscal.

Related News

Currently in order to be treated as a recognised employee provident funds, such funds are required to invest 45-55 per cent of its fund in Government Securities,?35-45 per cent in debt (bonds and term deposits), 0-5 per cent in short term debt (money market, liquid funds), 5-15 per cent in equity, asset backed securities (units of REITS, InVITs) 0-5 per cent.

The CBDT has now amended I-T rules, thereby diluting norms for investment purposes to bonds with minimum ‘A’ rating, as against the earlier requirement of ‘AA’ rating.

Nangia Andersen LLP Partner Sunil Gidwani said, “Since the current situation and stress on liquidity and profitability has resulted in downgrade of several debt papers by rating agencies, the relaxation in the PF fund rules will provide flexibility to retain their current investments in bonds even where such papers have been downgraded”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Recognised PFs can invest in ‘A’ or higher rated securities CBDT
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1LIC IPO may spill over to next fiscal
2Karnataka HC: Trustees cannot wind up Franklin Templeton debt schemes without investors’ consent
3Vedanta approves first interim dividend for FY21 days after failed delisting offer