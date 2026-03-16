Mahratna PSU, REC’s board, has scheduled a meeting for March 16 to consider the declaration of the company’s fourth interim dividend for FY26. However, the dividend amount and record date for the same have not yet been announced.

“In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of REC Limited (“REC”/ “the Company”) will be held on Monday, March 16, 2026, inter-alia to consider the proposal for declaration of 4th Interim Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2025-26,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

Prior to this, the PSU had paid out an interim dividend of Rs 4.6 per equity share of Rs 10 each in Q3.

REC: Q3FY26 Result

The PSU reported a net profit of Rs 4,043 crore for the quarter ended December, marking a marginal YoY growth of 0.3% against Rs 4,029 crore reported for Q3FY25.

The company’s total revenue from operations was pegged at Rs 14,910 crore, marking a YoY growth of 5% in comparison to Rs 14,157 crore.

The gross credit impaired ratio saw significant improvement at 0.88% against 1.95% reported for Q3FY25. The net impaired asset ratio stood at 0.20% in comparison to 0.74% reported for the same quarter last year.

The company’s total expenses for Q3FY26 were posted at Rs 9,836 crore, up more than 8% in comparison to Rs 9,063 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

The company also incurred an exceptional charge of Rs 18.28 crore.

REC: Dividend History

For Q2FY26, the PSU mirrored its similar pattern of paying out an interim dividend of Rs 4.6 per equity share. For Q1 too, the amount of interim dividend was the same. The company had paid out a final dividend of Rs 2.6 per equity share for FY25.

REC: Share price

In the early trade session today, the REC share price was down nearly 1% at Rs 328.35. Over the past one month, the PSU has declined more than 7%, while over the past six months, the company’s stock has gone down by nearly 14%. Over the past one year, the company’s stock has fallen by more than 20%