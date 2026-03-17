Maharatna PSU REC has announced its fourth interim dividend for FY26. The company’s board, in a meeting, declared that eligible shareholders will receive a dividend of Rs 3.20 per equity share of face value of Rs 10.

REC: Dividend and payout date

The PSU has set March 20 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders. The said interim dividend shall be paid on or before April 14, 2026.

“In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘Listing Regulations’), this is to inform that the Board of Directors of REC (‘REC’/‘the Company’), in its meeting held on March 16, 2026, considered and declared the 4th interim dividend at 32% (i.e., Rs 3.20 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each) for the financial year 2025–26,” the PSU said in its regulatory filing.

REC: Dividend history

For the previous three quarters of FY26, the company had paid interim dividends totalling Rs 4.60 per equity share. For FY25, it had paid a final dividend of Rs 2.60 per equity share.

REC: Q3FY26 result

The company posted a net profit of Rs 4,043 crore for Q3FY26, marking a marginal YoY rise of 0.3% compared to Rs 4,029 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The PSU’s revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 14,910 crore, up 5% YoY from Rs 14,157 crore reported in Q3FY25.

The company also incurred an exceptional charge of Rs 18.28 crore.

REC: Share price

In early trade, the company’s shares were trading flat at Rs 331. Over the past five trading sessions, the stock has declined by more than 2%. Over the past one month, the PSU’s stock has fallen by nearly 8%.

Over the last six months, the stock has declined by nearly 14%, and over the past year, it has dropped by around 20%.