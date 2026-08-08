What is the share price of Real Touch Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Real Touch Finance is ₹49.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Real Touch Finance? The Real Touch Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Real Touch Finance? The market cap of Real Touch Finance is ₹62.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Real Touch Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Real Touch Finance are ₹50.00 and ₹48.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Real Touch Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Real Touch Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Real Touch Finance is ₹64.80 and 52-week low of Real Touch Finance is ₹41.88 as on .

How has the Real Touch Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Real Touch Finance has shown returns of 2.51% over the past day, -4.11% for the past month, -2.68% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 24.24% across 3 years, and 44.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Real Touch Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Real Touch Finance are 12.43 and 1.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global