Real Touch Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

REAL TOUCH FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹28.50 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Real Touch Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.50₹28.50
₹28.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.25₹51.35
₹28.50
Open Price
₹28.50
Prev. Close
₹28.50
Volume
175

Real Touch Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R128.5
  • R228.5
  • R328.5
  • Pivot
    28.5
  • S128.5
  • S228.5
  • S328.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.0828.61
  • 1017.5628.21
  • 2018.3526.99
  • 5017.6526.02
  • 10016.9727.59
  • 20020.6527.92

Real Touch Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.2120.71-12.74-27.8390.76163.16-24.20
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.65-3.754.3512.56-13.04138.01127.45
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.79-5.897.4521.2662.20198.7930.71
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-5.003.6319.3140.2433.931,028.65177.48
3.91-4.7520.5240.0159.3791.08-20.36
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.967.6438.0438.564.97-20.52-62.44
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.081.0433.9434.1748.8748.8748.87
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Real Touch Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Real Touch Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Real Touch Finance Ltd.

Real Touch Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01111WB1997PLC085164 and registration number is 085164. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. G Sridharan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sundaresan Sampathkumar
    Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Sethia
    Director
  • Mr. Ujjawal Kumar Bothra
    Director
  • Mrs. Shweta Ghorawat
    Director
  • Mr. Somnath Sarkar
    Director

FAQs on Real Touch Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Real Touch Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Real Touch Finance Ltd. is ₹36.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Real Touch Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Real Touch Finance Ltd. is 11.48 and PB ratio of Real Touch Finance Ltd. is 0.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Real Touch Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Real Touch Finance Ltd. is ₹28.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Real Touch Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Real Touch Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Real Touch Finance Ltd. is ₹51.35 and 52-week low of Real Touch Finance Ltd. is ₹14.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

