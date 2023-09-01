Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.21
|20.71
|-12.74
|-27.83
|90.76
|163.16
|-24.20
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.65
|-3.75
|4.35
|12.56
|-13.04
|138.01
|127.45
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.79
|-5.89
|7.45
|21.26
|62.20
|198.79
|30.71
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-5.00
|3.63
|19.31
|40.24
|33.93
|1,028.65
|177.48
|3.91
|-4.75
|20.52
|40.01
|59.37
|91.08
|-20.36
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.96
|7.64
|38.04
|38.56
|4.97
|-20.52
|-62.44
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.08
|1.04
|33.94
|34.17
|48.87
|48.87
|48.87
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Real Touch Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01111WB1997PLC085164 and registration number is 085164. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Real Touch Finance Ltd. is ₹36.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Real Touch Finance Ltd. is 11.48 and PB ratio of Real Touch Finance Ltd. is 0.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Real Touch Finance Ltd. is ₹28.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Real Touch Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Real Touch Finance Ltd. is ₹51.35 and 52-week low of Real Touch Finance Ltd. is ₹14.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.