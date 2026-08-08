Here's the live share price of Real Touch Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Real Touch Finance
|-3.92
|-4.11
|-2.68
|3.81
|0
|24.24
|44.23
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Real Touch Finance has gained 0.00% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Real Touch Finance has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|50.21
|48.92
|10
|50.37
|49.21
|20
|49.16
|49.07
|50
|48.16
|49.1
|100
|50.78
|49.69
|200
|50.17
|50.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Real Touch Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Real Touch Finance - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Real Touch Finance - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Real Touch Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 31St July 2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 05:15 PM IST IST
|Real Touch Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:01 PM IST IST
|Real Touch Finance - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR 2015
Source: Dion Global
Real Touch Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01111WB1997PLC085164 and registration number is 085164. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Real Touch Finance is ₹49.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Real Touch Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Real Touch Finance is ₹62.19 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Real Touch Finance are ₹50.00 and ₹48.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Real Touch Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Real Touch Finance is ₹64.80 and 52-week low of Real Touch Finance is ₹41.88 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Real Touch Finance has shown returns of 2.51% over the past day, -4.11% for the past month, -2.68% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 24.24% across 3 years, and 44.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Real Touch Finance are 12.43 and 1.19 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global