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Real Touch Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

REAL TOUCH FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Real Touch Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹49.00 Closed
2.51₹ 1.20
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Real Touch Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.75₹50.00
₹49.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.88₹64.80
₹49.00
Open Price
₹50.00
Prev. Close
₹47.80
Volume
3

Source: Dion Global

Real Touch Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Real Touch Finance		-3.92-4.11-2.683.81024.2444.23
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Real Touch Finance has gained 0.00% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Real Touch Finance has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Real Touch Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Real Touch Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
550.2148.92
1050.3749.21
2049.1649.07
5048.1649.1
10050.7849.69
20050.1750.79

Source: Dion Global

Real Touch Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Real Touch Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Real Touch Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTReal Touch Finance - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015
Jul 31, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTReal Touch Finance - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTReal Touch Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 31St July 2026
Jul 25, 2026, 05:15 PM IST ISTReal Touch Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 10, 2026, 05:01 PM IST ISTReal Touch Finance - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Real Touch Finance

Real Touch Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01111WB1997PLC085164 and registration number is 085164. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gopal Sridharan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sundaresan Sampathkumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Somnath Sarkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Muthusamy Ganeshkumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ratnesh Kumar Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Padmini Ceruseri Srikanth
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Real Touch Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Real Touch Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Real Touch Finance is ₹49.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Real Touch Finance?

The Real Touch Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Real Touch Finance?

The market cap of Real Touch Finance is ₹62.19 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Real Touch Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Real Touch Finance are ₹50.00 and ₹48.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Real Touch Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Real Touch Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Real Touch Finance is ₹64.80 and 52-week low of Real Touch Finance is ₹41.88 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Real Touch Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Real Touch Finance has shown returns of 2.51% over the past day, -4.11% for the past month, -2.68% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 24.24% across 3 years, and 44.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Real Touch Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Real Touch Finance are 12.43 and 1.19 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Real Touch Finance News

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