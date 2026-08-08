What is the share price of Real Eco-Energy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Real Eco-Energy is ₹4.37 as on .

What kind of stock is Real Eco-Energy? The Real Eco-Energy is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Real Eco-Energy? The market cap of Real Eco-Energy is ₹43.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Real Eco-Energy? Today’s highest and lowest price of Real Eco-Energy are ₹4.69 and ₹4.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Real Eco-Energy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Real Eco-Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Real Eco-Energy is ₹6.00 and 52-week low of Real Eco-Energy is ₹3.78 as on .

How has the Real Eco-Energy performed historically in terms of returns? The Real Eco-Energy has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, 3.31% for the past month, -10.63% over 3 months, -16.28% over 1 year, -7.9% across 3 years, and 19.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Real Eco-Energy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Real Eco-Energy are 109.80 and 6.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global