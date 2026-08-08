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Real Eco-Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

REAL ECO-ENERGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Real Eco-Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.37 Closed
-0.68₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Real Eco-Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.25₹4.69
₹4.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.78₹6.00
₹4.37
Open Price
₹4.69
Prev. Close
₹4.40
Volume
10,897

Source: Dion Global

Real Eco-Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Real Eco-Energy		7.643.31-10.63-7.61-16.28-7.9019.46
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Real Eco-Energy has declined 16.28% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Real Eco-Energy has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Real Eco-Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Real Eco-Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.984.08
103.994.05
204.044.07
504.254.22
1004.514.42
2004.74.74

Source: Dion Global

Real Eco-Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Real Eco-Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 74.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Real Eco-Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTReal Eco-Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, August 12, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTReal Eco-Energy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTReal Eco-Energy - Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended On March 31, 2026
May 30, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTReal Eco-Energy - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 26, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTReal Eco-Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter

Source: Dion Global

About Real Eco-Energy

Real Eco-Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1993PLC019930 and registration number is 019930. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dharm Swetank Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Hina Swetank Patel
    Director
  • Mrs. Bhavna Narendra Ayer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Jayantilal Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aniket Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anushka Shital Patel
    Director

FAQs on Real Eco-Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Real Eco-Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Real Eco-Energy is ₹4.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Real Eco-Energy?

The Real Eco-Energy is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Real Eco-Energy?

The market cap of Real Eco-Energy is ₹43.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Real Eco-Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Real Eco-Energy are ₹4.69 and ₹4.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Real Eco-Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Real Eco-Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Real Eco-Energy is ₹6.00 and 52-week low of Real Eco-Energy is ₹3.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Real Eco-Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Real Eco-Energy has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, 3.31% for the past month, -10.63% over 3 months, -16.28% over 1 year, -7.9% across 3 years, and 19.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Real Eco-Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Real Eco-Energy are 109.80 and 6.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Real Eco-Energy News

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