Here's the live share price of Real Eco-Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Real Eco-Energy
|7.64
|3.31
|-10.63
|-7.61
|-16.28
|-7.90
|19.46
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Real Eco-Energy has declined 16.28% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Real Eco-Energy has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.98
|4.08
|10
|3.99
|4.05
|20
|4.04
|4.07
|50
|4.25
|4.22
|100
|4.51
|4.42
|200
|4.7
|4.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Real Eco-Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 74.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Real Eco-Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, August 12, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Real Eco-Energy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Real Eco-Energy - Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended On March 31, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Real Eco-Energy - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Real Eco-Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter
Source: Dion Global
Real Eco-Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1993PLC019930 and registration number is 019930. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Real Eco-Energy is ₹4.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Real Eco-Energy is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Real Eco-Energy is ₹43.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Real Eco-Energy are ₹4.69 and ₹4.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Real Eco-Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Real Eco-Energy is ₹6.00 and 52-week low of Real Eco-Energy is ₹3.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Real Eco-Energy has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, 3.31% for the past month, -10.63% over 3 months, -16.28% over 1 year, -7.9% across 3 years, and 19.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Real Eco-Energy are 109.80 and 6.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global