Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.92
|-2.04
|-17.73
|-18.24
|35.94
|141.74
|39.00
|-1.26
|10.61
|36.51
|31.61
|7.19
|29.98
|-47.57
|2.34
|15.94
|36.50
|40.71
|23.37
|32.71
|-20.73
|3.17
|13.73
|25.80
|16.01
|-3.99
|26.68
|32.78
|-1.10
|-5.27
|12.27
|5.61
|-17.86
|103.30
|516.27
|3.06
|21.49
|33.09
|52.80
|14.28
|55.52
|4.73
|2.59
|-4.91
|24.60
|18.71
|-5.43
|687.13
|552.97
|2.47
|19.13
|6.15
|17.37
|-5.59
|85.77
|28.51
|0.79
|4.77
|-1.90
|1.33
|24.38
|2.25
|80.89
|6.98
|5.42
|19.92
|43.78
|12.98
|-4.10
|-4.10
|2.95
|14.20
|60.52
|123.26
|112.44
|1,666.75
|4,116.56
|-3.72
|0.83
|28.15
|18.74
|26.36
|72.08
|-74.55
|1.87
|5.22
|21.45
|10.51
|-5.94
|-48.93
|-7.74
|0.18
|3.43
|35.91
|48.86
|33.41
|1,146.15
|57.94
|-2.26
|-20.52
|-9.17
|15.60
|18.79
|123.20
|7.34
|1.88
|49.03
|68.07
|64.20
|83.99
|329.18
|325.53
|2.08
|4.77
|34.77
|44.16
|17.26
|-42.37
|-15.10
|2.74
|14.47
|42.43
|34.82
|-11.53
|67.37
|92.62
|-2.60
|-6.07
|-10.77
|7.68
|-56.16
|522.58
|491.75
|6.38
|7.28
|16.15
|6.20
|-21.82
|-3.71
|-50.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
Real Eco-Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1993PLC019930 and registration number is 019930. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Real Eco-Energy Ltd. is ₹55.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Real Eco-Energy Ltd. is 2138.46 and PB ratio of Real Eco-Energy Ltd. is 9.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Real Eco-Energy Ltd. is ₹27.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Real Eco-Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Real Eco-Energy Ltd. is ₹45.95 and 52-week low of Real Eco-Energy Ltd. is ₹19.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.