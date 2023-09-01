Follow Us

REAL ECO-ENERGY LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹27.80 Closed
1.830.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Real Eco-Energy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.25₹29.50
₹27.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.45₹45.95
₹27.80
Open Price
₹29.50
Prev. Close
₹27.30
Volume
1,096

Real Eco-Energy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.12
  • R230.43
  • R331.37
  • Pivot
    28.18
  • S126.87
  • S225.93
  • S324.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.7327.31
  • 1035.1427.19
  • 2034.8827.23
  • 502728.05
  • 10020.2329.38
  • 20018.9829.19

Real Eco-Energy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.92-2.04-17.73-18.2435.94141.7439.00
-1.2610.6136.5131.617.1929.98-47.57
2.3415.9436.5040.7123.3732.71-20.73
3.1713.7325.8016.01-3.9926.6832.78
-1.10-5.2712.275.61-17.86103.30516.27
3.0621.4933.0952.8014.2855.524.73
2.59-4.9124.6018.71-5.43687.13552.97
2.4719.136.1517.37-5.5985.7728.51
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
6.985.4219.9243.7812.98-4.10-4.10
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
1.8849.0368.0764.2083.99329.18325.53
2.084.7734.7744.1617.26-42.37-15.10
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.60-6.07-10.777.68-56.16522.58491.75
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Real Eco-Energy Ltd. Share Holdings

Real Eco-Energy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Aug, 2022Board MeetingA.G.M.

About Real Eco-Energy Ltd.

Real Eco-Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1993PLC019930 and registration number is 019930. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dharm Swetank Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Hina Swetank Patel
    Director
  • Mrs. Bhavna Narendra Ayer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Jayantilal Pandya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Real Eco-Energy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Real Eco-Energy Ltd.?

The market cap of Real Eco-Energy Ltd. is ₹55.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Real Eco-Energy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Real Eco-Energy Ltd. is 2138.46 and PB ratio of Real Eco-Energy Ltd. is 9.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Real Eco-Energy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Real Eco-Energy Ltd. is ₹27.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Real Eco-Energy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Real Eco-Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Real Eco-Energy Ltd. is ₹45.95 and 52-week low of Real Eco-Energy Ltd. is ₹19.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

