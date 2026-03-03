Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Readymix Construction Machinery Share Price

NSE
BSE

READYMIX CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Readymix Construction Machinery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹91.95 Closed
8.18₹ 6.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Readymix Construction Machinery Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹85.00₹92.50
₹91.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.20₹175.00
₹91.95
Open Price
₹85.50
Prev. Close
₹85.00
Volume
15,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Readymix Construction Machinery has declined 4.68% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 39.74%.

Readymix Construction Machinery’s current P/E of 8.45x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Readymix Construction Machinery Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Readymix Construction Machinery		-3.21-12.43-28.58-35.9060.19-7.68-4.68
Bharat Heavy Electricals		0.13-2.15-5.8920.8241.3451.9638.74
Suzlon Energy		-7.21-16.70-22.13-29.38-17.7468.8950.90
Jyoti CNC Automation		-5.30-2.71-16.46-10.394.2022.7513.09
LMW		-6.57-6.95-3.692.761.4610.3317.42
Inox Wind		-6.15-16.00-31.46-38.37-37.1449.4837.78
Triveni Turbine		-3.64-15.00-14.36-11.45-2.3613.0833.36
TD Power Systems		0.198.8616.4361.39192.3379.2594.58
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		-1.7310.200.68-25.8223.9050.3328.95
Elecon Engineering Company		-3.26-9.18-15.80-27.864.5328.1371.46
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-1.6815.468.05-15.99-9.5824.088.70
Praj Industries		-0.284.03-2.93-26.22-36.20-3.9612.07
Ajax Engineering		-2.35-7.58-23.85-30.40-18.57-7.00-4.26
GMM Pfaudler		-5.18-11.46-18.05-22.15-16.84-16.63-8.17
The Anup Engineering		-4.46-24.82-28.70-32.78-43.2041.8836.95
Standard Engineering Technology		-1.250.20-21.19-33.27-3.52-9.13-5.59
HLE Glascoat		2.00-15.29-29.85-39.8734.68-15.14-7.73
Windsor Machines		-0.57-12.61-10.02-26.64-3.1578.7261.40
DEE Development Engineers		-2.9530.6535.04-2.1939.40-6.66-4.05
M & B Engineering		-7.30-12.74-23.07-29.79-28.53-10.59-6.50

Over the last one year, Readymix Construction Machinery has gained 60.19% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.34%), Suzlon Energy (-17.74%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Readymix Construction Machinery has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.74%) and Suzlon Energy (50.90%).

Readymix Construction Machinery Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Readymix Construction Machinery Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
593.0190.3
1096.1193.52
2099.7597.67
50108.45107.25
100125.14114.48
200117.95109.86

Readymix Construction Machinery Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Readymix Construction Machinery remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.56%, FII holding fell to 0.77%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Readymix Construction Machinery Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Readymix Construction Machinery fact sheet for more information

About Readymix Construction Machinery

Readymix Construction Machinery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29248PN2012PLC142045 and registration number is 142045. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Engineering - Heavy
  • Address
    Office No. 401, 3rd and 4th Floor, Plot No. 209, Survey No. 96/2B, Pune Maharashtra 411038
  • Contact
    cs@rcmpl.co.in
    www.rcmpl.co.in

Management

  • Mr. Anand Suresh Watve
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Atul Jagannath Kulkarni
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prashant Balasaheb Kanikdale
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pinki Kedia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Bangur
    Independent Director

FAQs on Readymix Construction Machinery Share Price

What is the share price of Readymix Construction Machinery?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Readymix Construction Machinery is ₹91.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Readymix Construction Machinery?

The Readymix Construction Machinery is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Readymix Construction Machinery?

The market cap of Readymix Construction Machinery is ₹100.76 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Readymix Construction Machinery?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Readymix Construction Machinery are ₹92.50 and ₹85.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Readymix Construction Machinery?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Readymix Construction Machinery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Readymix Construction Machinery is ₹175.00 and 52-week low of Readymix Construction Machinery is ₹55.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Readymix Construction Machinery performed historically in terms of returns?

The Readymix Construction Machinery has shown returns of 8.18% over the past day, -9.85% for the past month, -30.55% over 3 months, 39.74% over 1 year, -7.68% across 3 years, and -4.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Readymix Construction Machinery?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Readymix Construction Machinery are 8.45 and 1.63 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Readymix Construction Machinery News

More Readymix Construction Machinery News
icon
Market Pulse