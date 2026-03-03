Here's the live share price of Readymix Construction Machinery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Readymix Construction Machinery has declined 4.68% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 39.74%.
Readymix Construction Machinery’s current P/E of 8.45x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Readymix Construction Machinery
|-3.21
|-12.43
|-28.58
|-35.90
|60.19
|-7.68
|-4.68
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|0.13
|-2.15
|-5.89
|20.82
|41.34
|51.96
|38.74
|Suzlon Energy
|-7.21
|-16.70
|-22.13
|-29.38
|-17.74
|68.89
|50.90
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-5.30
|-2.71
|-16.46
|-10.39
|4.20
|22.75
|13.09
|LMW
|-6.57
|-6.95
|-3.69
|2.76
|1.46
|10.33
|17.42
|Inox Wind
|-6.15
|-16.00
|-31.46
|-38.37
|-37.14
|49.48
|37.78
|Triveni Turbine
|-3.64
|-15.00
|-14.36
|-11.45
|-2.36
|13.08
|33.36
|TD Power Systems
|0.19
|8.86
|16.43
|61.39
|192.33
|79.25
|94.58
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|-1.73
|10.20
|0.68
|-25.82
|23.90
|50.33
|28.95
|Elecon Engineering Company
|-3.26
|-9.18
|-15.80
|-27.86
|4.53
|28.13
|71.46
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-1.68
|15.46
|8.05
|-15.99
|-9.58
|24.08
|8.70
|Praj Industries
|-0.28
|4.03
|-2.93
|-26.22
|-36.20
|-3.96
|12.07
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.35
|-7.58
|-23.85
|-30.40
|-18.57
|-7.00
|-4.26
|GMM Pfaudler
|-5.18
|-11.46
|-18.05
|-22.15
|-16.84
|-16.63
|-8.17
|The Anup Engineering
|-4.46
|-24.82
|-28.70
|-32.78
|-43.20
|41.88
|36.95
|Standard Engineering Technology
|-1.25
|0.20
|-21.19
|-33.27
|-3.52
|-9.13
|-5.59
|HLE Glascoat
|2.00
|-15.29
|-29.85
|-39.87
|34.68
|-15.14
|-7.73
|Windsor Machines
|-0.57
|-12.61
|-10.02
|-26.64
|-3.15
|78.72
|61.40
|DEE Development Engineers
|-2.95
|30.65
|35.04
|-2.19
|39.40
|-6.66
|-4.05
|M & B Engineering
|-7.30
|-12.74
|-23.07
|-29.79
|-28.53
|-10.59
|-6.50
Over the last one year, Readymix Construction Machinery has gained 60.19% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.34%), Suzlon Energy (-17.74%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Readymix Construction Machinery has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.74%) and Suzlon Energy (50.90%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|93.01
|90.3
|10
|96.11
|93.52
|20
|99.75
|97.67
|50
|108.45
|107.25
|100
|125.14
|114.48
|200
|117.95
|109.86
In the latest quarter, Readymix Construction Machinery remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.56%, FII holding fell to 0.77%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Readymix Construction Machinery fact sheet for more information
Readymix Construction Machinery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29248PN2012PLC142045 and registration number is 142045. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Readymix Construction Machinery is ₹91.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Readymix Construction Machinery is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Readymix Construction Machinery is ₹100.76 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Readymix Construction Machinery are ₹92.50 and ₹85.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Readymix Construction Machinery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Readymix Construction Machinery is ₹175.00 and 52-week low of Readymix Construction Machinery is ₹55.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Readymix Construction Machinery has shown returns of 8.18% over the past day, -9.85% for the past month, -30.55% over 3 months, 39.74% over 1 year, -7.68% across 3 years, and -4.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Readymix Construction Machinery are 8.45 and 1.63 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.