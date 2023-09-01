Follow Us

RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. Share Price

RDB REALTY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹50.00 Closed
-3.86-2.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.00₹52.97
₹50.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.10₹70.75
₹50.00
Open Price
₹50.40
Prev. Close
₹52.01
Volume
16,323

RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R151.98
  • R253.96
  • R354.95
  • Pivot
    50.99
  • S149.01
  • S248.02
  • S346.04

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.3352.31
  • 1035.8252.04
  • 2035.9452.23
  • 5036.4752.24
  • 10034.4249.81
  • 20034.7445.66

RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.50-7.2415.7129.8740.85245.0719.05
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd.

RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/2006 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16003WB2006PLC110039 and registration number is 110039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajeev Kumar
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Pugalia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Neera Chakravarty
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ravi Prakash Pincha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharad Kumar Bachhawat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhay Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹86.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. is 18.79 and PB ratio of RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹50.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹70.75 and 52-week low of RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹32.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

