RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/2006 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16003WB2006PLC110039 and registration number is 110039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.