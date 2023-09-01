Follow Us

RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd. Share Price

RCI INDUSTRIES & TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.27 Closed
1.550.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.06₹3.36
₹3.27
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.86₹8.20
₹3.27
Open Price
₹3.09
Prev. Close
₹3.22
Volume
26,023

RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.4
  • R23.53
  • R33.7
  • Pivot
    3.23
  • S13.1
  • S22.93
  • S32.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.83.22
  • 106.793.2
  • 206.883.24
  • 506.83.39
  • 1006.83.7
  • 2007.334.4

RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.002.19-15.06-33.40-49.14-74.27-96.60
15.3311.0749.6962.8642.78355.18166.22
12.576.5922.6653.5768.71511.87215.56
11.841.9543.30104.4367.86698.08334.40
5.53-0.9338.2847.1259.77304.0794.68
2.31-3.4747.0187.386.23321.910.52
9.82-0.859.7930.5852.78247.60187.99
3.453.45-6.9021.08-22.19542.861,127.27
00-9.74-16.5629.4857.7742.50

RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Jun, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd.

RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900DL1992PLC047055 and registration number is 047055. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajeev Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Tyagi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd. is ₹5.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd. is -0.1 and PB ratio of RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd. is -0.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd. is ₹3.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd. is ₹8.20 and 52-week low of RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd. is ₹2.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

