RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900DL1992PLC047055 and registration number is 047055. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.