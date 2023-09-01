Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|0
|9.09
|9.09
|34.53
|-18.64
|2.51
|-0.10
|5.49
|13.75
|24.88
|111.51
|89.34
|1.10
|0.09
|-4.18
|-8.37
|11.66
|17.90
|27.13
|-0.64
|-6.41
|0.65
|22.24
|5.37
|102.82
|79.93
|6.45
|7.38
|-0.13
|13.80
|39.31
|181.73
|106.86
|2.69
|0.18
|11.87
|13.79
|-12.35
|50.19
|21.38
|5.06
|2.44
|4.02
|17.70
|23.95
|122.79
|312.75
|4.14
|0.67
|-2.10
|22.00
|16.93
|25.70
|30.70
|2.64
|-4.46
|0.67
|-1.96
|-5.55
|-35.12
|-35.12
|2.99
|-6.04
|2.04
|36.55
|19.84
|91.74
|53.82
|13.30
|19.36
|23.84
|34.87
|14.57
|130.41
|111.12
|1.48
|7.23
|-0.27
|-6.64
|38.55
|154.30
|103.66
|-0.72
|5.21
|6.03
|22.67
|3.05
|151.50
|16.36
|1.62
|11.30
|19.61
|45.28
|70.96
|84.23
|52.99
|4.26
|-3.59
|7.72
|-1.38
|-16.63
|48.84
|-15.86
|3.06
|4.27
|13.19
|12.13
|1.67
|2.51
|15.36
|9.69
|38.55
|46.81
|76.37
|64.71
|206.14
|71.29
|3.77
|12.89
|14.54
|12.84
|16.12
|150.96
|60.09
|3.15
|25.57
|44.03
|40.48
|34.24
|263.52
|139.52
|1.18
|-0.90
|13.42
|19.15
|0.17
|94.70
|18.11
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
RCC Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942DL1991PLC043776 and registration number is 043776. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of construction materials (sand, gravel etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of RCC Cements Ltd. is ₹6.72 Cr as on Jul 17, 2023.
P/E ratio of RCC Cements Ltd. is -61.22 and PB ratio of RCC Cements Ltd. is 1.99 as on Jul 17, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RCC Cements Ltd. is ₹12.00 as on Jul 17, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RCC Cements Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RCC Cements Ltd. is ₹12.00 and 52-week low of RCC Cements Ltd. is ₹11.00 as on Jul 17, 2023.