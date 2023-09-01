Follow Us

RCC Cements Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RCC CEMENTS LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.00 Closed
00
As on Jul 17, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

RCC Cements Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.00₹12.00
₹12.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.00₹12.00
₹12.00
Open Price
₹12.00
Prev. Close
₹12.00
Volume
0

RCC Cements Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112
  • R212
  • R312
  • Pivot
    12
  • S112
  • S212
  • S312

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.0811.21
  • 109.6410.79
  • 2010.5211.27
  • 5015.4413.3
  • 10014.6616.21
  • 20017.820

RCC Cements Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0009.099.0934.53-18.64
2.51-0.105.4913.7524.88111.5189.34
1.100.09-4.18-8.3711.6617.9027.13
-0.64-6.410.6522.245.37102.8279.93
6.457.38-0.1313.8039.31181.73106.86
2.690.1811.8713.79-12.3550.1921.38
5.062.444.0217.7023.95122.79312.75
4.140.67-2.1022.0016.9325.7030.70
2.64-4.460.67-1.96-5.55-35.12-35.12
2.99-6.042.0436.5519.8491.7453.82
13.3019.3623.8434.8714.57130.41111.12
1.487.23-0.27-6.6438.55154.30103.66
-0.725.216.0322.673.05151.5016.36
1.6211.3019.6145.2870.9684.2352.99
4.26-3.597.72-1.38-16.6348.84-15.86
3.064.2713.1912.131.672.5115.36
9.6938.5546.8176.3764.71206.1471.29
3.7712.8914.5412.8416.12150.9660.09
3.1525.5744.0340.4834.24263.52139.52
1.18-0.9013.4219.150.1794.7018.11

RCC Cements Ltd. Share Holdings

RCC Cements Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About RCC Cements Ltd.

RCC Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942DL1991PLC043776 and registration number is 043776. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of construction materials (sand, gravel etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sachin Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Santosh Pradhan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Madhu Sharma
    Non Executive Woman Director

FAQs on RCC Cements Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RCC Cements Ltd.?

The market cap of RCC Cements Ltd. is ₹6.72 Cr as on Jul 17, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RCC Cements Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RCC Cements Ltd. is -61.22 and PB ratio of RCC Cements Ltd. is 1.99 as on Jul 17, 2023.

What is the share price of RCC Cements Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RCC Cements Ltd. is ₹12.00 as on Jul 17, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RCC Cements Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RCC Cements Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RCC Cements Ltd. is ₹12.00 and 52-week low of RCC Cements Ltd. is ₹11.00 as on Jul 17, 2023.

