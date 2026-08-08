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RCC Cements Share Price

NSE
BSE

RCC CEMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement

Here's the live share price of RCC Cements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.95 Closed
4.99₹ 0.71
As on Apr 13, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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RCC Cements Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.95₹14.95
₹14.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.57₹14.95
₹14.95
Open Price
₹14.95
Prev. Close
₹14.24
Volume
300

Source: Dion Global

RCC Cements Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RCC Cements		004.9910.1710.177.6010.88
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RCC Cements has gained 10.17% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, RCC Cements has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

RCC Cements Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RCC Cements Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.6513.8
1012.7612.97
2011.3912.37
5014.0713.2
10013.9615.66
20018.570

Source: Dion Global

RCC Cements Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RCC Cements remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 64.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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RCC Cements Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:31 PM IST ISTRCC Cements - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR), 2015 - Intimation Regarding Registration Of Special Resoluti
Aug 04, 2026, 09:01 PM IST ISTRCC Cements - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The
Jul 21, 2026, 01:51 AM IST ISTRCC Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 21, 2026, 01:48 AM IST ISTRCC Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Jul 21, 2026, 01:18 AM IST ISTRCC Cements - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About RCC Cements

RCC Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942DL1991PLC043776 and registration number is 043776. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of construction materials (sand, gravel etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sachin Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Santosh Pradhan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Madhu Sharma
    Non Executive Woman Director

FAQs on RCC Cements Share Price

What is the share price of RCC Cements?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RCC Cements is ₹14.95 as on Apr 13, 2026.

What kind of stock is RCC Cements?

The RCC Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RCC Cements?

The market cap of RCC Cements is ₹8.37 Cr as on Apr 13, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RCC Cements?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RCC Cements are ₹14.95 and ₹14.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RCC Cements?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RCC Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RCC Cements is ₹14.95 and 52-week low of RCC Cements is ₹13.57 as on Apr 13, 2026.

How has the RCC Cements performed historically in terms of returns?

The RCC Cements has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.99% over 3 months, 10.17% over 1 year, 7.6% across 3 years, and 10.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RCC Cements?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RCC Cements are -29.84 and 2.92 on Apr 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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