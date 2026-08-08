Here's the live share price of RCC Cements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RCC Cements
|0
|0
|4.99
|10.17
|10.17
|7.60
|10.88
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RCC Cements has gained 10.17% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, RCC Cements has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.65
|13.8
|10
|12.76
|12.97
|20
|11.39
|12.37
|50
|14.07
|13.2
|100
|13.96
|15.66
|200
|18.57
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RCC Cements remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 64.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:31 PM IST IST
|RCC Cements - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR), 2015 - Intimation Regarding Registration Of Special Resoluti
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:01 PM IST IST
|RCC Cements - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The
|Jul 21, 2026, 01:51 AM IST IST
|RCC Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 21, 2026, 01:48 AM IST IST
|RCC Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Jul 21, 2026, 01:18 AM IST IST
|RCC Cements - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
RCC Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942DL1991PLC043776 and registration number is 043776. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of construction materials (sand, gravel etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RCC Cements is ₹14.95 as on Apr 13, 2026.
The RCC Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RCC Cements is ₹8.37 Cr as on Apr 13, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RCC Cements are ₹14.95 and ₹14.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RCC Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RCC Cements is ₹14.95 and 52-week low of RCC Cements is ₹13.57 as on Apr 13, 2026.
The RCC Cements has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.99% over 3 months, 10.17% over 1 year, 7.6% across 3 years, and 10.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RCC Cements are -29.84 and 2.92 on Apr 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global