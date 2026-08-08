What is the share price of RBM Infracon? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RBM Infracon is ₹266.00 as on .

What kind of stock is RBM Infracon? The RBM Infracon is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of RBM Infracon? The market cap of RBM Infracon is ₹282.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RBM Infracon? Today’s highest and lowest price of RBM Infracon are ₹268.70 and ₹264.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RBM Infracon? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RBM Infracon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RBM Infracon is ₹524.80 and 52-week low of RBM Infracon is ₹255.20 as on .

How has the RBM Infracon performed historically in terms of returns? The RBM Infracon has shown returns of 0.28% over the past day, 1.14% for the past month, -30.32% over 3 months, -42.54% over 1 year, 72.86% across 3 years, and 37.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RBM Infracon? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RBM Infracon are 6.25 and 1.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global