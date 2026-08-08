Here's the live share price of RBM Infracon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RBM Infracon
|0.45
|1.14
|-30.32
|-34.08
|-42.54
|72.86
|37.01
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.52
|-2.89
|-12.83
|-14.62
|-28.84
|-13.39
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|4.60
|4.59
|-6.68
|-4.45
|-4.87
|13.24
|-4.24
|Ceigall India
|-2.74
|-12.06
|-8.96
|16.43
|30.67
|-4.83
|-2.93
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.46
|4.69
|5.48
|4.68
|11.08
|3.03
|1.81
|GE Power India
|5.67
|-13.65
|14.27
|118.94
|142.00
|59.12
|18.66
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.44
|-2.99
|-19.96
|-17.00
|-39.30
|-12.65
|-10.35
|Indiqube Spaces
|5.09
|6.44
|5.76
|4.94
|-8.68
|-5.73
|-3.48
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.51
|-1.26
|-3.64
|-16.17
|-27.70
|9.98
|18.97
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.32
|-10.05
|-25.86
|-31.56
|-51.78
|-13.64
|-8.42
|Chavda Infra
|11.80
|60.58
|31.91
|29.19
|29.96
|17.64
|10.24
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.20
|2.81
|12.53
|11.41
|-2.96
|-1.00
|-0.60
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.94
|-1.94
|-14.62
|-16.56
|-62.72
|-28.03
|-17.91
|Dev Accelerator
|0.18
|-3.30
|-19.62
|-16.50
|-46.92
|-19.03
|-11.90
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|11.83
|27.12
|4.70
|22.29
|-9.66
|37.09
|29.36
|Active Infrastructures
|0
|-4.09
|-4.92
|0.59
|0.59
|-0.88
|-0.53
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.61
|-0.12
|-3.66
|-10.98
|-14.31
|39.22
|6.88
|Marc Technocrats
|13.80
|37.55
|41.40
|145.60
|85.50
|22.87
|13.15
|Dhara Rail Projects
|3.14
|-2.47
|6.40
|16.02
|-12.38
|-4.31
|-2.61
|Current Infraprojects
|2.42
|0.90
|-15.37
|-15.20
|-30.61
|-11.47
|-7.05
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RBM Infracon has declined 42.54% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.84%), Dilip Buildcon (-4.87%), Ceigall India (30.67%). From a 5 year perspective, RBM Infracon has outperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.24%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|270.58
|268.43
|10
|276.37
|270.85
|20
|271.88
|274.21
|50
|294.14
|292.79
|100
|328.37
|319.47
|200
|368.85
|357.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RBM Infracon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding rose to 0.23%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the RBM Infracon fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
RBM Infracon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45400UP2013PLC055914 and registration number is 055914. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 492.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RBM Infracon is ₹266.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RBM Infracon is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of RBM Infracon is ₹282.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RBM Infracon are ₹268.70 and ₹264.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RBM Infracon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RBM Infracon is ₹524.80 and 52-week low of RBM Infracon is ₹255.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RBM Infracon has shown returns of 0.28% over the past day, 1.14% for the past month, -30.32% over 3 months, -42.54% over 1 year, 72.86% across 3 years, and 37.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RBM Infracon are 6.25 and 1.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global