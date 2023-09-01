Follow Us

RBM INFRACON LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹117.35 Closed
4.965.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
RBM Infracon Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹117.35₹117.35
₹117.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.95₹111.80
₹117.35
Open Price
₹117.35
Prev. Close
₹111.80
Volume
9,000

RBM Infracon Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1117.35
  • R2117.35
  • R3117.35
  • Pivot
    117.35
  • S1117.35
  • S2117.35
  • S3117.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.02102.13
  • 105.5192.56
  • 202.7580.76
  • 501.169.2
  • 1000.5566.85
  • 2000.280

RBM Infracon Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
27.49119.3585.0950.93112.98112.98112.98
7.934.6114.605.98-8.97-3.76-37.30
1.2122.3554.2964.3663.93166.74210.86
0.16-2.050.5625.38-5.63-27.02-27.02
9.4950.0661.5658.0117.82587.081,258.89
7.070.6944.8963.4331.21-12.64-60.69
4.7111.6260.7662.5642.48274.4164.38
7.839.2133.0050.9720.83-62.46-77.44
-0.48-5.719.8425.794.35375.32352.19
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.13-31.29-32.47-76.73
16.34-6.58-58.09-78.47-76.09-25.23-25.23
-0.812.52-1.77-3.02-3.02-3.02-3.02
-4.718.0010.966.58-41.73-75.60-96.72
1.452.941.450-2.78112.12-23.91
-1.300.6312.6817.6617.14116.0842.77
1.208.0611.001.57-21.65-30.56-30.56
1.794.71-1.25-5.07-0.8486.3990.37
016.677.69-12.50-53.33-6.67-30.00
1.88-11.42-47.00-42.77-15.56267.1594.87
0.373.0510.88-8.47-42.61-87.74-28.48

RBM Infracon Ltd. Share Holdings

RBM Infracon Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About RBM Infracon Ltd.

RBM Infracon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45400UP2013PLC055914 and registration number is 055914. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jaybajrang Ramaishish Mani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Seema Mani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Jay Bajrang Mani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Payal Mani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anandeshwar Dubey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandrachurd Mani Tripathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on RBM Infracon Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RBM Infracon Ltd.?

The market cap of RBM Infracon Ltd. is ₹99.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RBM Infracon Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RBM Infracon Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of RBM Infracon Ltd. is 5.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of RBM Infracon Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RBM Infracon Ltd. is ₹117.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RBM Infracon Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RBM Infracon Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RBM Infracon Ltd. is ₹111.80 and 52-week low of RBM Infracon Ltd. is ₹44.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

