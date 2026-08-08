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RBM Infracon Share Price

NSE
BSE

RBM INFRACON

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of RBM Infracon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹266.00 Closed
0.28₹ 0.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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RBM Infracon Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹264.00₹268.70
₹266.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹255.20₹524.80
₹266.00
Open Price
₹264.00
Prev. Close
₹265.25
Volume
5,000

Source: Dion Global

RBM Infracon Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RBM Infracon		0.451.14-30.32-34.08-42.5472.8637.01
G R Infraprojects		-1.52-2.89-12.83-14.62-28.84-13.39-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		4.604.59-6.68-4.45-4.8713.24-4.24
Ceigall India		-2.74-12.06-8.9616.4330.67-4.83-2.93
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.464.695.484.6811.083.031.81
GE Power India		5.67-13.6514.27118.94142.0059.1218.66
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.44-2.99-19.96-17.00-39.30-12.65-10.35
Indiqube Spaces		5.096.445.764.94-8.68-5.73-3.48
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.51-1.26-3.64-16.17-27.709.9818.97
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.32-10.05-25.86-31.56-51.78-13.64-8.42
Chavda Infra		11.8060.5831.9129.1929.9617.6410.24
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.202.8112.5311.41-2.96-1.00-0.60
Highway Infrastructure		-1.94-1.94-14.62-16.56-62.72-28.03-17.91
Dev Accelerator		0.18-3.30-19.62-16.50-46.92-19.03-11.90
A2Z Infra Engineering		11.8327.124.7022.29-9.6637.0929.36
Active Infrastructures		0-4.09-4.920.590.59-0.88-0.53
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.61-0.12-3.66-10.98-14.3139.226.88
Marc Technocrats		13.8037.5541.40145.6085.5022.8713.15
Dhara Rail Projects		3.14-2.476.4016.02-12.38-4.31-2.61
Current Infraprojects		2.420.90-15.37-15.20-30.61-11.47-7.05

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RBM Infracon has declined 42.54% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.84%), Dilip Buildcon (-4.87%), Ceigall India (30.67%). From a 5 year perspective, RBM Infracon has outperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.24%).

RBM Infracon Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RBM Infracon Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5270.58268.43
10276.37270.85
20271.88274.21
50294.14292.79
100328.37319.47
200368.85357.39

Source: Dion Global

RBM Infracon Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RBM Infracon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding rose to 0.23%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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RBM Infracon Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the RBM Infracon fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About RBM Infracon

RBM Infracon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45400UP2013PLC055914 and registration number is 055914. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 492.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jaybajrang Ramaishish Mani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Aditya Mani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anandeshwar Dubey
    Director
  • Mr. Chandrachurd Mani Tripathi
    Director
  • Ms. Kriya Dipakbhai Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on RBM Infracon Share Price

What is the share price of RBM Infracon?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RBM Infracon is ₹266.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is RBM Infracon?

The RBM Infracon is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of RBM Infracon?

The market cap of RBM Infracon is ₹282.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RBM Infracon?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RBM Infracon are ₹268.70 and ₹264.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RBM Infracon?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RBM Infracon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RBM Infracon is ₹524.80 and 52-week low of RBM Infracon is ₹255.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the RBM Infracon performed historically in terms of returns?

The RBM Infracon has shown returns of 0.28% over the past day, 1.14% for the past month, -30.32% over 3 months, -42.54% over 1 year, 72.86% across 3 years, and 37.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RBM Infracon?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RBM Infracon are 6.25 and 1.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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