RBL Bank shares hit lowest level since October 2016

RBL Bank on Tuesday issued a clarification to the stock exchanges in regard to reports of its employees selling their shares in the bank even as the stock on Tuesday hit the lowest level since October 2016 at Rs 313.65 on the BSE.

RBL Bank said the sale of equity shares by its employees for the month of July “was in line with the past”.

“Market transactions in RBL Bank shares by employees are a routine activity with regular exercise of employee stock options (ESOPs) and sale of equity shares thereafter. ESOPs exercised and sale of equity shares by employees for the month of July, 2019 is in line with the past. Further, no management committee member including key managerial personal have sold any shares on July 30, 2019 and thereafter till date,” the bank said.

RBL also pointed out that the total employee holding in the bank is 3.46 crore shares (as at August 23, 2019) with over 25% of the employees holding such shares.