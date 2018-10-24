​​​
  3. RBL Bank second-quarter net rises 36 percent despite soaring provisions

RBL Bank second-quarter net rises 36 percent despite soaring provisions

RBL Bank on Tuesday reported a 36% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in net profit to Rs 204.54 crore for the September quarter of FY19.

By: | Mumbai | Published: October 24, 2018 1:21 AM
RBL Bank second-quarter net rises 36 percent despite soaring provisions

RBL Bank on Tuesday reported a 36% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in net profit to Rs 204.54 crore for the September quarter of FY19. The bank posted a sizeable increase in profits despite reporting an 86.5% y-o-y jump in provisions.
Net interest income (NII), the core income a bank earns by giving loans, increased by 41% y-o-y to Rs 593 crore against Rs 421 crorea year ago. Net interest margin (NIM) was reported at 4.08% against 4.04% in Q1FY19, an improvement of 4 basis points (bps).

Provisions sequentially decreased marginally by 0.4% to Rs 13,968 crore. The lender’s asset quality remained stable. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 1.40% as a share of advances, unchanged from the end of June. The net NPA ratio improved marginally to 0.74% from 0.75% at the end of Q1.

While talking to reporters about the bank’s exposure towards IL&FS, Rajeev Ahuja, executive director, RBL Bank, said the total exposure is in low double digits and is cash-secured. “We have no issue on risk provisioning. We also have a foreign exchange contract through which we owe money to IL&FS”, he said.

The bank reported a healthy growth in lending — advances for the quarter grew 37% y-o-y to Rs 45,873 crore — while deposits recorded a 31% y-o-y growth to Rs 47,790 crore. CASA ratio sequentially increased to 24.51% compared to 23.67% at the end of Q2FY18. Capital adequacy ratio as per Basel III capital regulations was reported at 13.12%, down from 15.95 % as at September 30, 2017.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top