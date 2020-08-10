RBL Bank Rating: Underweight; Asset quality uncertainty is a concern

Core revenue growth slowed in Q1; UW retained given fuzzy outlook on asset front and muted RoE prospects.
Core revenue growth slowed as expected, given (i) slower loan growth (down 2% q-o-q and flat y-o-y); (ii) lower margins (down 8bps q-o-q); and (iii) lower fees (down ~45% y-o-y). Operating expenses were down 2% y-o-y but below our estimate – this drove a 22% core PPoP miss. The bank made further contingency provisions, which were partly offset by strong capital gains. F1Q21 EPS declined 56% y-o-y and was ~10% below our estimate. Overall moratorium level improved sharply to 14% in June vs. 33% in April.
The improvement in moratorium was led by wholesale banking, where moratorium level improved from 22% to 5% of loans. Non-wholesale banking moratorium improved to 30% vs. 45% – while most segments improved, led by MFI (~75% collection efficiency in July), credit card portfolio improvement was relatively milder – from 24% to 22% of loans. The bank mentioned that ~51% of current moratorium loans are from Moratorium 1.0 and 25% have paid in July. This implies that customers who haven’t paid any amount over the past 4-5 months would be in high single digits. The bank mentioned that 70% of the credit card moratorium pool is salaried and 95% of the customers have never been delinquent historically.
The bank made more contingency provisions (Rs 2.4 bn in F1Q) and total stock is now at `3.5 bn (0.6% of loans). It said this was mainly towards the credit card portfolio. For F21, the bank maintained its credit costs guidance at a level similar to F20 (3.4%), mainly driven by the retail/SME segments. Liquidity position is strong with LCR at 163%. Deposits grew 7% q-o-q in F1Q21; the bank noted that the growth was broad-based across segments. It has also started to reduce rates on term deposits over the past few months.
On growth, the bank sounded cautious; it expects a gradual pick-up in 2HF21 Bank is closely tracking COVID-19 case counts, as the continued rise is leading to some fresh/repeat lockdowns and impact on business operations. Growth would be led by non-wholesale banking loans, the share of which has increased from 44% in F19 to 53% in F1Q21. Wholesale banking portfolio fell 18% y-o-y in F1Q21 and we expect continued moderation (non-wholesale banking grew 24% y-o-y, down ~8% q-o-q). CET 1 ratio was 15.2% vs. 15.3% last quarter.
Valuation is inexpensive, but lack of visibility on asset quality and muted RoE estimates keep us UW
This is driven by high exposure to BBB and below-rated corporates and unsecured retail loan segments.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.