RBL Bank, Airtel, Axis Bank, L&T, Dr Reddy’s Labs among 148 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 9 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex pared early gains and turned red in the intraday trade on Thursday. The Nifty 50 slipped 35.55 points or 0.18% to 19,742.55 and 30-share Sensex fell 159.28 points or 0.24% to 65,547.92. Among the broader market indices – Nifty Next 50 rose 0.19%, Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.61%, Nifty Smallcap 100 jumped 0.30%, Nifty Microcap 250 jumped 0.61% and the Nifty Volatility Index soared 2.84% while Nifty 100 fell 0.14%, Nifty 200 slipped 0.07% and Nifty 500 fell 0.03%.

In sectoral indices, Nifty IT gained 0.06%, Nifty Metal rose 0.09%, Nifty Media gained 0.16%, Nifty Pharma soared 3.26 %, Nifty Realty jumped 1.70%, and the Nifty Healthcare Index soared 2.86%, while Nifty Bank fell 0.40%, Nifty Financial Service slipped 0.22%, Nifty Auto slipped 0.98%, Nifty FMCG fell 0.57% and Nifty Private Bank fell 0.59%. HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Netweb Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, RBL Bank, ICICI Bank, Cipla, Bajaj Finance, and Axis Bank were the most active stocks on NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

20 Microns, Action Construction Equipment, Ador Welding, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Alkem Laboratories, Allsec Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth, APL Apollo Tubes, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Arman Financial Services, Aurionpro Solutions, Aurobindo Pharma, Axis Bank, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Bharti Airtel, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Borosil, BSE, Castrol India, Century Textiles & Industries, Chalet Hotels, Colgate Palmolive (India), Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Den Networks, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, E2E Networks, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Eris Lifesciences, Esab India, Escorts Kubota, FDC, Finolex Industries, Five-Star Business Finance, Foseco India, Fusion Micro Finance, Gabriel India, Gandhi Special Tubes, Gensol Engineering, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Life Sciences, GMR Airports Infrastructure, GNA Axles, Godrej Properties, HBL Power Systems, Hindware Home Innovation, ICRA, IDFC, IDFC First Bank, IFGL Refractories, Indo Borax & Chemicals, Indo Tech Transformers, Inox Wind, Ircon International, Isgec Heavy Engineering, ISMT, ITD Cementation India, Inox Wind Energy, Jai Balaji Industries, Jain Irrigation Systems, J.Kumar Infraprojects, Jindal Stainless, JTL INDUSTRIES, Jupiter Wagons, Karma Energy, Kfin Technologies, Kalpataru Projects International, Kalyani Steels, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Kothari Petrochemicals, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers, Larsen & Toubro, Lupin, Maharashtra Scooters, Maharashtra Seamless, Manappuram Finance, Marksans Pharma, MIC Electronics, Muthoot Finance, Natco Pharma, NAVA, Navneet Education, Netweb Technologies India, Neuland Laboratories, Oberoi Realty, Oil India, Osia Hyper Retail, Power Finance Corporation, PTC India Financial Services, Pitti Engineering, Power Mech Projects, Pressman Advertising, Prime Securities, Railtel Corporation of India, Raymond, RBL Bank, REC, Refex Industries, Ramkrishna Forgings, Rane (Madras), Sarda Energy & Minerals, Satin Creditcare Network, Stove Kraft, Shalby, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Sigma Solve, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Summit Securities, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Sterling & Wilson Solar, Syngene International, Tata Communications, Tata Metaliks, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Thangamayil Jewellery, Technocraft Industries (India), The Tinplate Company of India, Titagarh Wagons, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Usha Martin, Vesuvius India, Vimta Labs, Weizmann Forex, Wonderla Holidays, WSI Industries, Zensar Technologies and Zydus Wellness were among 148 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Ace Integrated Solutions, Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning India, Netweb Technologies India, Sadhana Nitrochem, SEL Manufacturing Company, Goyal Aluminiums, Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network, and Viji Finance were among 9 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

India Tourism Development Corporation, Godfrey Phillips India, The State Trading Corporation of India, Agro Tech Foods, Foseco India, Supriya Lifescience, Raj Oil Mills, MMTC, Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning India, Nesco, Fine Organic Industries, and Nectar Lifesciences were among the volume gainers.