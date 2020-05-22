RBI’s rate cut fails to lift Sensex, Nifty; check key factors behind today’s market fall

Before the extended weekend, Nifty successfully hold 9000 levels. On a weekly basis, it formed a bearish candle

Halting the three-day rally, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended in the red as the extension of the moratorium on loans by the Reserve Bank of India led to a sell-off in financial stocks. The 30-share Sensex fell 260 points or 0.84 per cent to end at 30,672, while the broader Nifty 50 index dropped 67 points or 0.74 per cent to close the session at 9,039. Axis Bank share price closed 5.65 per cent lower, while HDFC settled with 5 per cent loss. Similarly, Bajaj Finance was down 4.67 per cent and ICICI Bank dropped 4.32 per cent. “Before the extended weekend, Nifty successfully hold 9000 levels. On a weekly basis, it formed a bearish candle. Rising tensions between US and China will determine the trend for next week. There is a clear divergence between Nifty and Bank Nifty, it will be interesting to see how long remaining stocks in Nifty will continue to hold it above 9000,” said Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.

RBI slashes repo rate by 4%: Reserve Bank of India decided to cut the repo rate by 40 bps from 4.4 per cent to 4 per cent to trim the impact of coronavirus on the economy. RBI MPC also said that it expects the GDP growth for this fiscal to remain in negative territory.

HDFC twins top drags: HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries were among top index contributors towards today’s fall. On the contrary, M&M gained 4.30 per cent and was the top Sensex gainer. Infosys, Asian paints, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki were among other gainers on the index.

Nifty Financial Services decline 3%: Most of the sectoral indices ended lower with up to 3.06 per cent decline. Nifty Financial Services dropped 272 points dragged by M&M Financial Services, Shriram Transport Finance and PFC.

Expectations for next week: Domestic equity markets will remain closed on Monday, May 25 on account of Eid ul-Fitr. “Market is encircled with negative news and the only thing that can really bring back confidence in these dark days is discovery of an anti-drug to fight COVID-19 and a vaccine to keep it away. The commentary from US CEOs, even the Fed Governor are all pointing towards the worst which may still be ahead of us. Therefore, Indian bourses going ahead will mirror their economic trajectory,” Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote, said.