RBI to purchase Rs 40,000-cr OMOs

By: | Published: November 28, 2018 3:23 AM

In its effort to infuse durable liquidity into the banking system, RBI is set to purchase the largest quantum of government bonds that it has ever bought in a single financial year.

RBI, Open Market Operations, liquidity deficit, banking systemOn Tuesday, RBI announced that it has decided to conduct purchase of government securities under Open Market Operations (OMOs) for an aggregate amount of Rs 40,000 crore in December.

In its effort to infuse durable liquidity into the banking system, RBI is set to purchase the largest quantum of government bonds that it has ever bought in a single financial year. On Tuesday, RBI announced that it has decided to conduct purchase of government securities under Open Market Operations (OMOs) for an aggregate amount of Rs 40,000 crore in December. RBI undertook OMO purchases of Rs 8,000 crore on November 22, taking the total OMO purchases in November to Rs 40,000 crore. Out of Rs 1,28,660 crore OMO purchase undertaken this fiscal, the preceding three months have witnessed OMO purchase of Rs 98,010 crore. Out of the total purchase during the year, Rs 660 crore were not via auctions.

Read also| Buy emerging markets, says Morgan Stanley; these four Indian stocks on focus

There have been no OMO sales in the current fiscal. Despite the OMO purchases to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore in November and moderation in festive season demand, the banking system liquidity deficit continued to be pressured for the seventh consecutive week.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. RBI to purchase Rs 40,000-cr OMOs
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition