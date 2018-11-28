RBI to purchase Rs 40,000-cr OMOs

On Tuesday, RBI announced that it has decided to conduct purchase of government securities under Open Market Operations (OMOs) for an aggregate amount of Rs 40,000 crore in December.

In its effort to infuse durable liquidity into the banking system, RBI is set to purchase the largest quantum of government bonds that it has ever bought in a single financial year. On Tuesday, RBI announced that it has decided to conduct purchase of government securities under Open Market Operations (OMOs) for an aggregate amount of Rs 40,000 crore in December. RBI undertook OMO purchases of Rs 8,000 crore on November 22, taking the total OMO purchases in November to Rs 40,000 crore. Out of Rs 1,28,660 crore OMO purchase undertaken this fiscal, the preceding three months have witnessed OMO purchase of Rs 98,010 crore. Out of the total purchase during the year, Rs 660 crore were not via auctions.

There have been no OMO sales in the current fiscal. Despite the OMO purchases to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore in November and moderation in festive season demand, the banking system liquidity deficit continued to be pressured for the seventh consecutive week.