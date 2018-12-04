RBI to inject Rs 10,000 cr through open market operations on Thursday

By: | Published: December 4, 2018 8:10 PM

The eligible participants should submit their offers in electronic format on the RBI Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on December 6.

The OMO operation will help ease tight liquidity situation triggered by a series of defaults by group companies of IL&FS.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Tuesday said it would inject Rs 10,000 crore into the system through purchase of government securities on December 6 to increase liquidity.

The purchase will be made through open market operations (OMOs).

“Based on an assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions and also of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct purchase of … government securities under open market operations for an aggregate amount of Rs 100 billion on December 6, 2018 (Thursday),” the central bank said.

The OMO operation will help ease tight liquidity situation triggered by a series of defaults by group companies of IL&FS.

The eligible participants should submit their offers in electronic format on the RBI Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on December 6.

The result of the auction will be announced on the same day and payment to successful participants will be made on the following day.

The RBI also announced auction of a 12-day Government of India Cash Management Bill. The amount notified for the auction is Rs 30,000 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. RBI to inject Rs 10,000 cr through open market operations on Thursday
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition