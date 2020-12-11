  • MORE MARKET STATS

RBI to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of govt securities next week

By: |
December 11, 2020 9:51 PM

This is designed to exert downward pressure on longer-term interest rates by lowering long-term Treasury yields.

The decision was taken after a review of the current liquidity and financial conditions, the RBI said in a statement.

The Reserve Bank on Friday said it will conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under the Open Market Operations (OMO) for an aggregate amount of Rs 10,000 crore each on December 17.

The decision was taken after a review of the current liquidity and financial conditions, the RBI said in a statement.

Related News

Simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under OMOs, popularly known as Operation Twist, involves purchasing G-Secs of longer maturities and selling equal amount of securities of shorter maturities.

This is designed to exert downward pressure on longer-term interest rates by lowering long-term Treasury yields.

On December 17, the RBI will purchase three government securities of different maturity dates aggregating to Rs 10,000 crore and sell two securities aggregating to the same amount using the multiple price auction method.

The central bank further said it reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase/sale of individual securities.

The result of the auctions will be announced on the same day.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. RBI to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of govt securities next week
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Embassy REIT gets unitholders’ nod to raise up to Rs 8k crore
2In 20th year, ICICI Prudential’s AUM crosses Rs 2 lakh crore
3China toymaker joins global IPO 1st-day pop party with 79% jump