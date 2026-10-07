Debt fund managers are advising investors to favour short-to-medium duration funds after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, arguing that bond markets have already priced in a large part of the expected tightening cycle.

Fund managers expect another 50 bps of rate hikes over the next few months, but believe much of the adjustment in yields has already taken place. This, they said, has made the two-to-four-year segment particularly attractive, with yields of around 7.8-8% offering healthy accrual without taking excessive duration risk.

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Deepak Agrawal, CIO–debt, Kotak Mahindra AMC, said the rate hike was in line with expectations given the rise in inflation. He expects another 50 bps of hikes in FY27, considering global dynamics and average inflation of around 5-5.1% in FY28.

Agrawal recommended short-to-medium duration funds as the expected rate hikes are largely discounted in this segment. For investors with an investment horizon of 18 months or more, he also sees opportunities in long-duration funds, with yields on 30-40-year bonds reaching 7.9-8%.

Anurag Mittal, president & head–fixed income, UTI AMC, echoed the view, saying the market has already priced in up to 100 bps of rate hikes and most of the adjustment in yields has taken place. He expects another 50-75 bps of hikes in the current cycle.

Mittal recommended funds with a duration of two to four years, including short-term and corporate bond funds. Current yields of 7.8-8% in these segments are attractive without exposing investors to meaningful duration risk, he said.

Basant Bafna, head–fixed income, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, said Wednesday’s policy aligns the RBI with the global hawkish turn and represents an “insurance hike” aimed at reducing the need for more aggressive tightening later.

He expects one more hike in December and a shallow tightening cycle, with developments in West Asia and the second-order impact of El Niño remaining key factors to watch. While the overall yield curve has steepened and is pricing in most of the negatives, Bafna said the six-to-18-month segment continues to offer attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Vikas Garg, head–fixed income, Invesco Mutual Fund, expects the current growth-inflation dynamics to warrant another two to three rate hikes to anchor inflation expectations. However, he said the policy-rate trajectory could change rapidly depending on global developments.

“Any resolution of the West Asia conflict could lead to a sharp correction in crude oil prices, thereby easing inflationary pressures,” Garg said.

He recommended corporate bonds with maturities of one to three years, where yields of 7.75% and above remain attractive even after factoring in the expected rise in inflation. Corporate bond spreads over government securities are also significantly above their historical averages, providing an additional margin of safety, he said.

High-accrual strategies with moderate duration across ultra-short duration, low-duration and short-term bond funds could also offer an attractive risk-reward proposition, according to Garg.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund, in a note, said it expects the repo rate to reach 6.25% by early 2027, with the yield curve likely to flatten as higher policy rates transmit to shorter-maturity bonds. It recommended AAA-rated bonds maturing in two to three years, with fund maturity aligned to investors’ intended holding periods.

Following the rate hike, the benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose 5 bps to close at 7.24%, its highest level since December 2023.