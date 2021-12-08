RBI raises UPI limit for IPOs, direct govt bonds investment scheme to Rs 5 lakh

By Harshita Tyagi

The Reserve Bank of India has raised the UPI limit to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh for investment in IPOs and buying government bonds via RBI Retail Direct Scheme. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his Monetary Policy Address: “It is proposed to … enhance the transaction limit for payments through UPI for the Retail Direct Scheme for investment in G-secs and Initial Public Offering (IPO) applications from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.”

