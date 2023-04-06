10:10 (IST) 6 Apr 2023

RBI MPC Meeting: Policy can still be seen as accommodative

When we started the rate cut cycle in 2019, the CPI was around 2% and the repo rate was 6.5%. However, inflation is 6.4% currently while the repo rate is 6.5% and given its current level, our policy can still be seen as accommodative. This is why the RBI MPC decided to maintain a withdrawal of accommodation stance: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das