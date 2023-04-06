Live

RBI MPC Meeting LIVE: Markets brace for last repo rate hike of 25 bps in current cycle, hope for a pause after

RBI MPC Meet: Experts predict that the Reserve Bank of India will raise the key lending rate by 25 bps.

CPI has remained above the RBI's upper threshold of 6% in January and February.

Go to Live Updates RBI MPC Meeting: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed Monetary Policy Committee during its three-day meeting (April 3, 5 and 6) will take into account various domestic and global factors before coming out with the first bi-monthly monetary policy for fiscal 2023-24. Since May 2022, the RBI has increased the rate by 250 bps as inflation concerns have remained elevated, while core inflation has sustained above the central bank’s upper threshold of 6% over the last twelve months, with retail inflation rising 6.44% on-year in February, falling mildly from the 6.52% print seen in January. The MPC is expected to hike the interest rate by another 25 bps and take the repo rate to 6.75%. Economists and analysts expect the policy tone to be balanced and current global headwinds may prompt RBI to be cautious and continue with the rate hikes. Live Updates 08:56 (IST) 6 Apr 2023 SGX Nifty down ahead of RBI MPC SGX Nifty traded in the red, indicating a lower start for the domestic Indian equity markets ahead of the RBI's policy announcement. Nifty futures traded at 17,579 down 45.5 points on the Singaporean Exchange. 08:51 (IST) 6 Apr 2023 RBI MPC Meeting: Repo rate hikes over the last year February 8, 2023: Repo rate increased by 25 bps to 6.50% December 7, 2022: Repo rate increased by 35 bps to 6.25% September 30, 2022: Repo rate increased by 50 bps to 5.90% August 5, 2022: Repo rate increased by 50 bps to 5.40% June 8, 2022: Repo rate increased by 50 bps to 4.90% May 4, 2022: Repo rate increased by 40 bps to 4.40% 08:44 (IST) 6 Apr 2023 RBI MPC Meeting: Prediction of RBI’s stance According to a Reuters Poll, most of the respondents (20 out of 36) anticipate that the central bank will continue to adopt its 'withdrawal of accommodation' stance. On the other hand, the remaining 16 respondents believe that the bank will switch to a neutral stance. 08:43 (IST) 6 Apr 2023 RBI MPC Meeting: Policy tone to be balanced “The policy tone is expected to be balanced, albeit non-committal, with its move to keeping a ‘neutral’ stance. The MPC will be deriving comfort from the: 1) recent de facto less (perceived) Fed tightening/easing, 2) monetary-policy lags of past hikes, 3) improving external sector dynamics, and 4) system liquidity being back in deficit and call rate hugging repo rate,” said analysts at Emkay. 08:43 (IST) 6 Apr 2023 RBI MPC Meeting: Unseasonal rains add to inflationary woes “The supply side issues likely to be created due to unseasonal rains damaging the crops are another pressing factor for the additional inflation control requirement,” said Jyoti Prakash Gadia, Managing Director, Resurgent India. 08:36 (IST) 6 Apr 2023 RBI MPC Meeting: RBI to hike rates “Given that Federal Reserve & European Central Bank have gone ahead with rate hike in spite of recent global developments and Q4FY23 inflation numbers are higher than RBI projections, RBI will hike repo rate by 25 bps to 6.75%,” said Deepak Agrawal, CIO – Debt, Kotak Mahindra AMC. 08:30 (IST) 6 Apr 2023 RBI MPC Meeting: Inflation concerns In February, the on-year increase in domestic CPI stood at 6.44%, which was slightly lower than January's figure of 6.52%. However, the inflation rate has exceeded the central bank's desired range of 2%-6% in ten out of the last twelve prints.