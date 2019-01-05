RBI issues guidelines for limiting customer liability for unauthorised PPI transactions

A customer’s liability arising out of an unauthorised payment transaction will be nil in cases of contributory fraud, negligence or deficiency on the part of the PPI issuer, irrespective of whether or not the transaction is reported by the customer.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday released guidelines for limiting customer liability in unauthorised transactions involving prepaid payment instruments (PPIs), including mandatory SMS alerts for all transactions and 24×7 access through a website, SMS, e-mail or a dedicated toll-free helpline for reporting unauthorised transactions.

PPI issuers will have to ensure that their customers mandatorily register for SMS alerts and, wherever available, also register for e-mail alerts for electronic payment transactions. The SMS alert for any payment transaction in the account shall mandatorily be sent to the customers and e-mail alert may additionally be sent, wherever registered. The transaction alert should have a contact number or e-mail id to which a customer can report unauthorised transactions or notify the objection.

“Customers shall be advised to notify the PPI issuer of any unauthorised electronic payment transaction at the earliest and, shall also be informed that longer the time taken to notify the PPI issuer, higher will be the risk of loss to the PPI issuer / customer,” the central bank said.

The loss and fraud reporting system must also ensure that immediate response is sent to the customers acknowledging the complaint along with the registered complaint number. The communication systems used by PPI issuers to send alerts and receive their responses shall record time and date of delivery of the message and receipt of customer’s response, if any. This shall be important in determining the extent of a customer’s liability.

A customer’s liability arising out of an unauthorised payment transaction will be nil in cases of contributory fraud, negligence or deficiency on the part of the PPI issuer, irrespective of whether or not the transaction is reported by the customer.

In cases of third-party breach where the deficiency lies neither with the PPI issuer nor with the customer but lies elsewhere in the system, and the customer notifies the PPI issuer regarding the unauthorised payment transaction, the customer liability will depend on the number of days lapsed between the receipt of transaction communication by the customer from the PPI issuer and the reporting of unauthorised transaction by the customer to the PPI issuer.

There will no customer liability if the breach is reported within three days of receiving the transaction alert. If it is reported between three and seven days, the customer liability will be equivalent to the transaction value, subject to a maximum of `10,000.

If the breach is reported more than seven days after receipt of the transaction alert, the PPI issuer may proceed as per its board-approved policy. In cases where the loss is due to negligence by a customer, such as where they have shared the payment credentials, the customer will bear the entire loss until they report the unauthorised transaction to the PPI issuer.