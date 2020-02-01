RBI Data: Non-food credit growth slips to 7.14 % y-o-y

In a recent note, rating agency Icra said that the y-o-y growth in bank credit is expected to decelerate sharply to 6.5-7% in FY20 from 13.3% in FY19, following limited incremental credit growth in the year so far.

Non-food credit growth in the banking system slipped to 7.14% year-on-year (y-o-y) during the fortnight ended January 17, 2020, from 7.51% in the previous fortnight, continuing to languish around two-year lows. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed that during the comparable fortnight a year ago, non-food credit growth stood at 14.56%.

According to provisional data released on Friday, outstanding loans to companies and individuals stood at Rs 99.23 lakh crore on January 17, down from Rs 98.61 lakh crore at the end of the previous fortnight.

Deposit growth in the banking system continued to decline. Deposits grew 8.69% y-o-y to Rs 131.26 lakh crore during the fortnight ended January 17, down from 9.78% in the previous fortnight. During the comparable fortnight of 2019, deposits had grown by 9.69%. The credit deposit ratio stood at 75.6%, a tad higher than 75.4% at the end of the previous fortnight. It’s noteworthy that credit growth has been trending down even as lending rates fell through 2019, following rate cuts by the RBI.

Bankers have begun to moderate their growth expectations for the year. On Friday, SBI said it was unlikely to achieve its earlier-stated full-year credit growth target of 10%. Rajnish Kumar, chairman, SBI, said on a post-results call that the bank’s credit growth for Q3 was around 7%, of which a large contribution is from the international book and retail book.

In a recent note, rating agency Icra said that the y-o-y growth in bank credit is expected to decelerate sharply to 6.5-7% in FY20 from 13.3% in FY19, following limited incremental credit growth in the year so far.

“A shift of large borrowers such as NBFCs and HFCs to the banking system for their funding requirements, had boosted bank credit growth in FY19. However, factors such as muted economic growth, lower working capital requirements, as well as risk aversion among lenders, have compressed the incremental credit growth in FY2020,” the rating agency said.