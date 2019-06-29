RBI allows asset reconstruction companies to acquire financial assets from peers on cash basis

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday permitted asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) to purchase financial assets from peers provided the transaction is on a cash basis.

The notification, following an amendment to the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest Act, 2002, however, directs that price discovery for the above mentioned transaction not be ‘prejudicial to the interest of Security Receipt holders’.

Among other conditions to ensure during an ARC to ARC transaction, the seller would have to ensure that proceeds received from the transaction go towards redemption of underlying security receipts.

But more importantly, the date of redemption of underlying security receipts and total period of realisation will not extend beyond eight years from the date of acquisition of the financial asset by the first ARC, the regulator stated.

As per regulations that were issued in 2014, a reconstruction company purchases a stressed asset from a lender under the 15:85 structure, where 15% of the net value of the asset is paid for upfront while SRs are issued for the balance.

These SRs can then be redeemed over five to eight years, depending on the pace of resolution of the bad loan.

Prior to the central bank’s July 2014 circular, the 5:95 structure required payment of only 5% of the net value of the asset upfront.