Rays of Belief has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 1, 2026 and will close on Sep 3, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹227.00-239.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|2.36
|-0.41
|8.83
|14.21
|16.93
|22.18
|13.34
|Max Healthcare Institute
|4.21
|-6.24
|7.98
|-3.83
|-9.72
|22.85
|23.62
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|6.64
|14.37
|14.37
|14.37
|14.37
|4.58
|2.72
|Fortis Healthcare
|-0.02
|-4.74
|-2.32
|-2.75
|-0.5
|39.44
|25.99
|Aster DM Quality Care
|-0.73
|-7.62
|3.8
|17.28
|25.78
|32.47
|28.59
|Global Health
|4.97
|3.27
|24.45
|30.95
|7.69
|28.42
|28.93
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|5.03
|-7.89
|0.7
|6.73
|8.75
|22.79
|29.18
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|2.13
|2.77
|20.36
|37.61
|16.93
|21.23
|-0.49
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|-3.45
|-5.33
|-0.44
|5.2
|4.37
|24.47
|23.99
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|2.6
|4.99
|6.01
|14.5
|18.67
|8.51
|5.02
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.93
|10.67
|16.04
|55.08
|50.66
|44.93
|19.61
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|-1.29
|-5.48
|2.49
|17.84
|-5.82
|11.1
|25.73
|Molbio Diagnostics
|-1.11
|4.28
|4.28
|4.28
|4.28
|1.41
|0.84
|Park Medi World
|4.37
|2.61
|-0.69
|50.4
|93.68
|24.65
|14.13
|Metropolis Healthcare
|4.56
|-1.56
|4.86
|25.32
|6.44
|20.36
|-3.53
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|1.01
|8.68
|15.07
|30.96
|9.51
|29.16
|26.22
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-4.57
|-9.63
|11.37
|16.08
|4.79
|11.17
|6.56
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|17.16
|20.29
|25.79
|47.08
|44.15
|39.15
|24.58
|Thyrocare Technologies
|6.89
|4.22
|19.4
|57.24
|43.33
|48.61
|8.2
Source: Dion Global
Rays of Belief Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85110DL2017PLC322623 and registration number is 322623. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global