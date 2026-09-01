Rays of Belief Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85110DL2017PLC322623 and registration number is 322623. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.