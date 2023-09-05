scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Raymond shares jump 13%, hit fresh high as Jefferies initiates coverage with ‘Buy’ call; target at Rs 2600

Jefferies highlighted Raymond’s potential in a new report, with a projected revenue and earnings growth of 13% and 24% CAGR respectively and a BUY initiation with a price target of Rs 2,600.

Written by FE Business
RAYMOND
While there are inherent market risks, Raymond's recent strategic shifts and robust financial outlook position it for significant future growth, said Jefferies.

Shares of Raymond surged 13% in Tuesday’s session, hitting a fresh lifetime high of Rs 2,240 apiece, following Jefferies, a foreign brokerage, beginning its coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ recommendation. Setting a target at Rs 2,600, Jefferies expressed confidence that Raymond will showcase strong earnings growth. This growth can potentially lead to a revaluation, particularly after the demerger of its lifestyle division, said the brokerage.

Raymond’s Business Landscape

The company’s flagship branded textiles business, accounting for 49% of its FY23 EBITDA, remains robust. Backed by an expansive network of 20,000 retail touchpoints, it’s set for single-digit growth in the medium term. Meanwhile, its apparel segment, housing brands like Raymond, Park Avenue, and ColorPlus, contributes 10% to the EBITDA. Sold via over 1,400 outlets and through wholesale distribution, this segment is tipped for double-digit growth in the coming years, added the brokerage.

Also Read

Raymond’s B2B garmenting arm, responsible for 12% of the company’s EBITDA, enjoys the benefits of the China+1 strategy. Catering to premier international brands for a range of clothing items, this segment’s prospects are bright. Concurrently, the real estate division, launched in 2019, is focusing on developing a 100-acre plot in Thane as its initial venture. Engineering, encompassing tools and hardware, contributes 9% to the company’s EBITDA.

Also Read

Financial Outlook

Raymond’s expected 13% revenue CAGR over FY23-26E, coupled with a modest margin expansion, positions it for a 16% EBITDA CAGR. The projected 24% EPS CAGR and a consolidated ROCE of over 15% make it an attractive prospect for investors. With a BUY initiation and a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) based price target of Rs 2,600, the company is set for a re-rating, especially post the demerger of its lifestyle business, said Jefferies. However, in its best case scenario, Jefferies saw the possibility of the target price for the apparel player at Rs 3,730, an 84% upside.

Risks and Investment Thesis

Like any business, Raymond isn’t without its risks. A potential slowdown in demand, a surge in key input prices, or heightened competition could weigh on the company’s performance. However, with a turnaround, especially in terms of profitability and balance sheet health, over the last three years, Raymond seems well-prepared for the challenges ahead, according to Jefferies. The company has positioned itself to leverage its strong legacy and brand equity to maximize growth. The current valuations at a discount compared to peers make Raymond a compelling buy, with a projected upside of over 30%.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 05-09-2023 at 15:24 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS