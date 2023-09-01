Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|4.91
|15.20
|15.20
|50.64
|144.79
|3.98
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Raymed Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24111UP1992PLC014240 and registration number is 014240. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Raymed Labs Ltd. is ₹1.00 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Raymed Labs Ltd. is -7.44 and PB ratio of Raymed Labs Ltd. is -0.44 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raymed Labs Ltd. is ₹2.35 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raymed Labs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raymed Labs Ltd. is ₹2.35 and 52-week low of Raymed Labs Ltd. is ₹1.49 as on Aug 28, 2023.