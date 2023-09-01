Follow Us

Raymed Labs Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RAYMED LABS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.35 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Raymed Labs Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.35₹2.35
₹2.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.49₹2.35
₹2.35
Open Price
₹2.35
Prev. Close
₹2.35
Volume
0

Raymed Labs Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.35
  • R22.35
  • R32.35
  • Pivot
    2.35
  • S12.35
  • S22.35
  • S32.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.642.31
  • 101.662.25
  • 201.532.12
  • 501.21.85
  • 1001.581.8
  • 2002.22.32

Raymed Labs Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.9115.2015.2050.64144.793.98
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Raymed Labs Ltd. Share Holdings

Raymed Labs Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Raymed Labs Ltd.

Raymed Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24111UP1992PLC014240 and registration number is 014240. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajai Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Nisha Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harsh Prabhakar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Raymed Labs Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Raymed Labs Ltd.?

The market cap of Raymed Labs Ltd. is ₹1.00 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Raymed Labs Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Raymed Labs Ltd. is -7.44 and PB ratio of Raymed Labs Ltd. is -0.44 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Raymed Labs Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raymed Labs Ltd. is ₹2.35 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raymed Labs Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raymed Labs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raymed Labs Ltd. is ₹2.35 and 52-week low of Raymed Labs Ltd. is ₹1.49 as on Aug 28, 2023.

