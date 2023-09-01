What is the Market Cap of Raymed Labs Ltd.? The market cap of Raymed Labs Ltd. is ₹1.00 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Raymed Labs Ltd.? P/E ratio of Raymed Labs Ltd. is -7.44 and PB ratio of Raymed Labs Ltd. is -0.44 as on .

What is the share price of Raymed Labs Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raymed Labs Ltd. is ₹2.35 as on .