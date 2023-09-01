Follow Us

RAW EDGE INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : Mining/Minerals | Smallcap | BSE
₹54.00 Closed
2.021.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.44₹54.20
₹54.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.00₹73.05
₹54.00
Open Price
₹54.20
Prev. Close
₹52.93
Volume
1,596

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R154.65
  • R255.31
  • R356.41
  • Pivot
    53.55
  • S152.89
  • S251.79
  • S351.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 549.3351.28
  • 1051.1649.61
  • 2051.3148.38
  • 5052.647.85
  • 10049.147.54
  • 20045.1647.01

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.8317.396.3410.2010.322.86-6.76
3.97-1.482.718.332.8977.38-17.62
1.20-14.70-15.07-15.22-10.3378.903.48
9.2511.6822.1313.976.8435.0215.85
0.86-6.3314.9313.8411.0872.8430.84
-0.32-14.80-15.12-8.124.87171.51197.81
9.8745.4546.8280.5949.68434.98116.78
11.3331.7252.5960.5745.0758.1129.82
12.7512.2024.5849.8457.54522.06233.55
1.2515.0070.3683.2448.8094.26375.67
1.9229.8480.58114.63119.73282.85397.42
-3.48-2.2292.2495.03190.07444.69110.96
0.610.6624.1263.825.66278.58137.89
-9.56-22.27-12.5532.6919.95655.23534.70
6.867.7820.6833.7225.0942.22-27.44
2.580.164.4118.46-26.32-26.32-26.32
-2.14-2.84-3.482.75-14.37381.26797.38
1.366.87-7.19-2.90-3.18178.75200.81
13.9515.1225.47-37.62-37.85172.36-19.47

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14219MH2005PLC240892 and registration number is 240892. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining/quarrying of limestone, limeshell, ‘kankar’ and other calcareous minerals including calcite, chalk and shale. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bimalkumar Rajkumar Bansal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Kamalkishor Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sourabh Bimalkumar Bansal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Bimal Bansal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeepkumar Rameshkumar Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rachana Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd. is ₹54.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd. is -85.85 and PB ratio of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd. is 2.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd. is ₹54.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd. is ₹73.05 and 52-week low of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd. is ₹36.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

