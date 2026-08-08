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Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAW EDGE INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.90 Closed
2.81₹ 0.38
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.11₹14.19
₹13.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.54₹36.00
₹13.90
Open Price
₹13.85
Prev. Close
₹13.52
Volume
7,707

Source: Dion Global

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Raw Edge Industrial Solutions		8.42-27.49-39.06-11.97-38.19-33.32-16.70
Coal India		-0.11-3.62-11.31-4.159.0021.1123.62
Vedanta		4.820.76-9.28-59.26-36.745.20-2.19
NMDC		0.211.08-5.500.9519.2531.447.95
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		3.42-0.73-17.22-6.5640.5251.4153.72
Bharat Coking Coal		0.18-10.322.07-7.02-16.23-5.73-3.48
Gravita India		7.28-2.92-3.633.63-5.4735.8456.04
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		-3.640.34-5.49-3.8726.8545.9743.63
Ashapura Minechem		4.4316.2110.6813.3940.7055.2140.20
MOIL		-0.921.09-11.99-11.44-13.4111.678.91
Deccan Gold Mines		9.157.0972.6559.2863.8232.3661.32
Caliber Mining and Logistics		7.1913.0013.0013.0013.004.162.47
The Orissa Minerals Development Company		10.7814.433.30-2.63-7.472.688.75
20 Microns		-2.51-3.691.792.09-19.6120.2424.19
SK Minerals & Additives		3.1421.0544.09237.12202.1344.5724.75
VISA Chrome		-1.93-7.85-21.230.0314.5031.3626.97
Nile		-17.08-10.34-12.53-2.91-27.0227.6418.57
Goa Carbon		-0.33-1.98-1.71-1.47-18.65-13.04-2.67
ASI Industries		-9.686.87-2.06-10.93-20.3114.878.52
Ganesha Ecoverse		-5.29-19.10-0.81-2.29-32.27-17.2253.98

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions has declined 38.19% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.1213.45
1015.1714.29
2016.8415.79
5019.1917.88
10019.1918.91
20020.2220.5

Source: Dion Global

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTRaw Edge Indl. Sol. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On August 13, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 05:55 AM IST ISTRaw Edge Indl. Sol. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 01, 2026, 05:46 AM IST ISTRaw Edge Indl. Sol. - Notice Of 22Nd Annual General Meeting Of The Company Through Video Conferencing(VC) Or Other Audio-Visu
Jul 24, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTRaw Edge Indl. Sol. - Outcome Of Litigation
Jul 10, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTRaw Edge Indl. Sol. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Raw Edge Industrial Solutions

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14219MH2005PLC240892 and registration number is 240892. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining/quarrying of limestone, limeshell, kankar' and other calcareous minerals including calcite, chalk and shale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bimalkumar Rajkumar Bansal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Prashant Suresh Agarwal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Siddharth Bimal Bansal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rachana Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Kamalkishor Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeepkumar Rameshkumar Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raw Edge Industrial Solutions is ₹13.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Raw Edge Industrial Solutions?

The Raw Edge Industrial Solutions is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions?

The market cap of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions is ₹13.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions are ₹14.19 and ₹13.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raw Edge Industrial Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions is ₹36.00 and 52-week low of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions is ₹12.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Raw Edge Industrial Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Raw Edge Industrial Solutions has shown returns of 2.81% over the past day, -27.49% for the past month, -39.06% over 3 months, -38.19% over 1 year, -33.32% across 3 years, and -16.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions are -106.92 and 0.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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