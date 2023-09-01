Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14219MH2005PLC240892 and registration number is 240892. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining/quarrying of limestone, limeshell, ‘kankar’ and other calcareous minerals including calcite, chalk and shale. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd. is ₹54.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd. is -85.85 and PB ratio of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd. is 2.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd. is ₹54.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd. is ₹73.05 and 52-week low of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd. is ₹36.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.