Here's the live share price of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Raw Edge Industrial Solutions
|8.42
|-27.49
|-39.06
|-11.97
|-38.19
|-33.32
|-16.70
|Coal India
|-0.11
|-3.62
|-11.31
|-4.15
|9.00
|21.11
|23.62
|Vedanta
|4.82
|0.76
|-9.28
|-59.26
|-36.74
|5.20
|-2.19
|NMDC
|0.21
|1.08
|-5.50
|0.95
|19.25
|31.44
|7.95
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|3.42
|-0.73
|-17.22
|-6.56
|40.52
|51.41
|53.72
|Bharat Coking Coal
|0.18
|-10.32
|2.07
|-7.02
|-16.23
|-5.73
|-3.48
|Gravita India
|7.28
|-2.92
|-3.63
|3.63
|-5.47
|35.84
|56.04
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|-3.64
|0.34
|-5.49
|-3.87
|26.85
|45.97
|43.63
|Ashapura Minechem
|4.43
|16.21
|10.68
|13.39
|40.70
|55.21
|40.20
|MOIL
|-0.92
|1.09
|-11.99
|-11.44
|-13.41
|11.67
|8.91
|Deccan Gold Mines
|9.15
|7.09
|72.65
|59.28
|63.82
|32.36
|61.32
|Caliber Mining and Logistics
|7.19
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|4.16
|2.47
|The Orissa Minerals Development Company
|10.78
|14.43
|3.30
|-2.63
|-7.47
|2.68
|8.75
|20 Microns
|-2.51
|-3.69
|1.79
|2.09
|-19.61
|20.24
|24.19
|SK Minerals & Additives
|3.14
|21.05
|44.09
|237.12
|202.13
|44.57
|24.75
|VISA Chrome
|-1.93
|-7.85
|-21.23
|0.03
|14.50
|31.36
|26.97
|Nile
|-17.08
|-10.34
|-12.53
|-2.91
|-27.02
|27.64
|18.57
|Goa Carbon
|-0.33
|-1.98
|-1.71
|-1.47
|-18.65
|-13.04
|-2.67
|ASI Industries
|-9.68
|6.87
|-2.06
|-10.93
|-20.31
|14.87
|8.52
|Ganesha Ecoverse
|-5.29
|-19.10
|-0.81
|-2.29
|-32.27
|-17.22
|53.98
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions has declined 38.19% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.12
|13.45
|10
|15.17
|14.29
|20
|16.84
|15.79
|50
|19.19
|17.88
|100
|19.19
|18.91
|200
|20.22
|20.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Raw Edge Indl. Sol. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On August 13, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:55 AM IST IST
|Raw Edge Indl. Sol. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:46 AM IST IST
|Raw Edge Indl. Sol. - Notice Of 22Nd Annual General Meeting Of The Company Through Video Conferencing(VC) Or Other Audio-Visu
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Raw Edge Indl. Sol. - Outcome Of Litigation
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Raw Edge Indl. Sol. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14219MH2005PLC240892 and registration number is 240892. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining/quarrying of limestone, limeshell, kankar' and other calcareous minerals including calcite, chalk and shale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raw Edge Industrial Solutions is ₹13.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Raw Edge Industrial Solutions is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions is ₹13.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions are ₹14.19 and ₹13.11.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raw Edge Industrial Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions is ₹36.00 and 52-week low of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions is ₹12.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Raw Edge Industrial Solutions has shown returns of 2.81% over the past day, -27.49% for the past month, -39.06% over 3 months, -38.19% over 1 year, -33.32% across 3 years, and -16.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions are -106.92 and 0.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global