What is the share price of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raw Edge Industrial Solutions is ₹13.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Raw Edge Industrial Solutions? The Raw Edge Industrial Solutions is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions? The market cap of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions is ₹13.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions are ₹14.19 and ₹13.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raw Edge Industrial Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions is ₹36.00 and 52-week low of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions is ₹12.54 as on .

How has the Raw Edge Industrial Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Raw Edge Industrial Solutions has shown returns of 2.81% over the past day, -27.49% for the past month, -39.06% over 3 months, -38.19% over 1 year, -33.32% across 3 years, and -16.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions are -106.92 and 0.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global