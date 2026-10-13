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Ravita Engineering Services Share Price

Sector
Engineering

Ravita Engineering Services has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 13, 2026 and will close on Oct 15, 2026. The price band has been set at 105.00-112.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Ravita Engineering Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Ravita Engineering Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indo-MIM		-2.4223.2967.3167.3167.3118.7110.84
Thermax		-1.55-9.24-31.2-9.182.634.2718.45
PTC Industries		16.7514.8846.0966.958.2867.7852.97
Craftsman Automation		5.35-8.7416.2845.5665.1633.7636.85
Sansera Engineering		-1.132.9327.9780.89192.9766.6139.55
Azad Engineering		3.767.0319.7274.1379.2363.6334.38
Inox India		-4.13-9.465.0959.2873.7830.2917.2
Aequs		-3.3315.636.8884.6975.7620.6811.94
Engineers India		-5.218.9723.7138.6946.1128.5230.36
Tega Industries		-9.1510.4713.9510.08-2.2129.3921.24
Karamtara Engineering		-5.5210.310.310.310.33.321.98
Ircon International		-5.01-9.1-20.27-23.28-40.71-8.6617.91
Kennametal India		0.18-14.7752.3774.0574.0518.5325.52
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		13.4114.7538.6788.53181.8146.8925.95
Skipper		-1.63-8.68-2.5838.543.1632.3445.28
Balu Forge Industries		-2.65-11.32.341.96-29.4619.9911.56
Ion Exchange (India)		-4.82-11.17-17.42.3-3.2-9.315.65
Tempsens Instruments (India)		17.081.760.840.840.840.280.17
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		1.79-8.15-29.08-7.54-32.76-20.21-18.26

Source: Dion Global

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About Ravita Engineering Services

Ravita Engineering Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900MH2007PLC177152 and registration number is 177152. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 277.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vibhoar Agrawal
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunildutt Narayan Goswami
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Golock Chandra Sahoo
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Manisha Khandelwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rupal Dhiren Haria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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