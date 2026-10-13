Ravita Engineering Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900MH2007PLC177152 and registration number is 177152. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 277.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.