Ravita Engineering Services has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 13, 2026 and will close on Oct 15, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹105.00-112.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indo-MIM
|-2.42
|23.29
|67.31
|67.31
|67.31
|18.71
|10.84
|Thermax
|-1.55
|-9.24
|-31.2
|-9.18
|2.63
|4.27
|18.45
|PTC Industries
|16.75
|14.88
|46.09
|66.9
|58.28
|67.78
|52.97
|Craftsman Automation
|5.35
|-8.74
|16.28
|45.56
|65.16
|33.76
|36.85
|Sansera Engineering
|-1.13
|2.93
|27.97
|80.89
|192.97
|66.61
|39.55
|Azad Engineering
|3.76
|7.03
|19.72
|74.13
|79.23
|63.63
|34.38
|Inox India
|-4.13
|-9.46
|5.09
|59.28
|73.78
|30.29
|17.2
|Aequs
|-3.33
|15.63
|6.88
|84.69
|75.76
|20.68
|11.94
|Engineers India
|-5.21
|8.97
|23.71
|38.69
|46.11
|28.52
|30.36
|Tega Industries
|-9.15
|10.47
|13.95
|10.08
|-2.21
|29.39
|21.24
|Karamtara Engineering
|-5.52
|10.3
|10.3
|10.3
|10.3
|3.32
|1.98
|Ircon International
|-5.01
|-9.1
|-20.27
|-23.28
|-40.71
|-8.66
|17.91
|Kennametal India
|0.18
|-14.77
|52.37
|74.05
|74.05
|18.53
|25.52
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|13.41
|14.75
|38.67
|88.53
|181.81
|46.89
|25.95
|Skipper
|-1.63
|-8.68
|-2.58
|38.54
|3.16
|32.34
|45.28
|Balu Forge Industries
|-2.65
|-11.3
|2.34
|1.96
|-29.46
|19.99
|11.56
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-4.82
|-11.17
|-17.4
|2.3
|-3.2
|-9.3
|15.65
|Tempsens Instruments (India)
|17.08
|1.76
|0.84
|0.84
|0.84
|0.28
|0.17
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|1.79
|-8.15
|-29.08
|-7.54
|-32.76
|-20.21
|-18.26
Source: Dion Global
Ravita Engineering Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900MH2007PLC177152 and registration number is 177152. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 277.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global