MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
Ravinder Heights Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109PB2019PLC049331 and registration number is 049331. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ravinder Heights Ltd. is ₹232.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ravinder Heights Ltd. is -290.64 and PB ratio of Ravinder Heights Ltd. is 0.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ravinder Heights Ltd. is ₹37.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ravinder Heights Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ravinder Heights Ltd. is ₹47.95 and 52-week low of Ravinder Heights Ltd. is ₹17.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.