Here's the live share price of Ravinder Heights along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ravinder Heights
|-5.02
|-5.70
|1.25
|-10.64
|3.70
|20.93
|15.54
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ravinder Heights has gained 3.70% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Ravinder Heights has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|44.93
|45.38
|10
|45.23
|45.28
|20
|45.02
|45.12
|50
|43.82
|44.27
|100
|41.52
|43.98
|200
|46.94
|45.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ravinder Heights remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Ravinder Heights - Intimation Of Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-27
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Ravinder Heights - Financial Results-Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Ravinder Heights - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Declaration Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidate
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Ravinder Heights - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:35 AM IST IST
|Ravinder Heights - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Ravinder Heights Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109PB2019PLC049331 and registration number is 049331. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ravinder Heights is ₹42.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ravinder Heights is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ravinder Heights is ₹257.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ravinder Heights are ₹43.00 and ₹42.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ravinder Heights stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ravinder Heights is ₹71.43 and 52-week low of Ravinder Heights is ₹29.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ravinder Heights has shown returns of -7.08% over the past day, -5.7% for the past month, 1.25% over 3 months, 3.7% over 1 year, 20.93% across 3 years, and 15.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ravinder Heights are 5.27 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global