Ravinder Heights Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RAVINDER HEIGHTS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹37.90 Closed
-4.77-1.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ravinder Heights Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.85₹41.50
₹37.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.10₹47.95
₹37.90
Open Price
₹38.00
Prev. Close
₹39.80
Volume
1,72,406

Ravinder Heights Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R140.28
  • R242.72
  • R343.93
  • Pivot
    39.07
  • S136.63
  • S235.42
  • S332.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.8239.07
  • 1026.5435.76
  • 2024.3931.92
  • 5022.728.23
  • 10021.4326.41
  • 20023.2525.12

Ravinder Heights Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.3557.0552.3165.6568.6028.0928.09
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Ravinder Heights Ltd. Share Holdings

Ravinder Heights Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue

About Ravinder Heights Ltd.

Ravinder Heights Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109PB2019PLC049331 and registration number is 049331. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Sunanda Jain
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sumit Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Radhika Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Chadha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raghava Lakshmi Narasimhan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Namdeo Narayan Khamitkar
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Ravinder Heights Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ravinder Heights Ltd.?

The market cap of Ravinder Heights Ltd. is ₹232.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ravinder Heights Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ravinder Heights Ltd. is -290.64 and PB ratio of Ravinder Heights Ltd. is 0.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ravinder Heights Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ravinder Heights Ltd. is ₹37.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ravinder Heights Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ravinder Heights Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ravinder Heights Ltd. is ₹47.95 and 52-week low of Ravinder Heights Ltd. is ₹17.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

