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Ravinder Heights Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAVINDER HEIGHTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Ravinder Heights along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹42.00 Closed
-7.08₹ -3.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ravinder Heights Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.00₹43.00
₹42.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.30₹71.43
₹42.00
Open Price
₹42.70
Prev. Close
₹45.20
Volume
810

Source: Dion Global

Ravinder Heights Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ravinder Heights		-5.02-5.701.25-10.643.7020.9315.54
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ravinder Heights has gained 3.70% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Ravinder Heights has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Ravinder Heights Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ravinder Heights Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
544.9345.38
1045.2345.28
2045.0245.12
5043.8244.27
10041.5243.98
20046.9445.45

Source: Dion Global

Ravinder Heights Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ravinder Heights remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ravinder Heights Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTRavinder Heights - Intimation Of Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-27
Aug 07, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTRavinder Heights - Financial Results-Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2
Aug 07, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTRavinder Heights - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Declaration Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidate
Aug 04, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTRavinder Heights - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
Jul 10, 2026, 05:35 AM IST ISTRavinder Heights - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Ravinder Heights

Ravinder Heights Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109PB2019PLC049331 and registration number is 049331. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Sunanda Jain
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sumit Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Radhika Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Raghava Lakshmi Narasimhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Namdeo Narayan Khamitkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Chadha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ravinder Heights Share Price

What is the share price of Ravinder Heights?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ravinder Heights is ₹42.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ravinder Heights?

The Ravinder Heights is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ravinder Heights?

The market cap of Ravinder Heights is ₹257.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ravinder Heights?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ravinder Heights are ₹43.00 and ₹42.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ravinder Heights?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ravinder Heights stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ravinder Heights is ₹71.43 and 52-week low of Ravinder Heights is ₹29.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ravinder Heights performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ravinder Heights has shown returns of -7.08% over the past day, -5.7% for the past month, 1.25% over 3 months, 3.7% over 1 year, 20.93% across 3 years, and 15.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ravinder Heights?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ravinder Heights are 5.27 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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