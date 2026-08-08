Here's the live share price of Ravileela Granites along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ravileela Granites
|5.11
|24.53
|65.21
|32.29
|90.31
|28.52
|41.32
|Midwest
|-0.15
|-11.29
|-13.32
|-23.32
|4.72
|1.55
|0.93
|Midwest Energy
|-17.86
|-24.33
|-22.31
|-40.84
|100.93
|357.49
|178.05
|Pokarna
|3.94
|-1.68
|8.43
|-12.82
|7.25
|34.67
|18.32
|Marble City India
|0.33
|-13.48
|25.04
|0.08
|-34.69
|88.56
|89.50
|Nidhi Granites
|-1.53
|-17.86
|-9.22
|-12.33
|24.63
|102.51
|41.78
|Glittek Granites
|8.19
|51.66
|44.82
|70.27
|499.13
|182.01
|90.97
|Global Surfaces
|-0.57
|-31.49
|-52.47
|-70.60
|-75.26
|-47.46
|-30.47
|Pacific Industries
|0.11
|4.09
|-0.40
|-11.49
|-35.85
|-1.50
|-9.99
|Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries
|-0.17
|-2.88
|-18.23
|-13.69
|-21.47
|3.65
|7.17
|Divyashakti
|0
|-1.75
|-3.31
|-5.54
|-22.90
|-10.21
|-10.35
|Aro Granite Industries
|2.20
|1.42
|-9.01
|-14.51
|-34.41
|-20.55
|-19.45
|Oriental Trimex
|2.77
|-8.29
|-24.75
|-30.20
|-46.78
|3.59
|-7.68
|Madhav Marbles & Granites
|-4.20
|-9.44
|-12.92
|-8.06
|-23.09
|-10.10
|-11.33
|Neelkanth Rock-Minerals
|14.91
|39.28
|193.28
|262.65
|234.44
|71.69
|44.49
|Inani Marbles & Industries
|0
|-14.06
|-20.64
|-48.82
|-50.46
|-24.60
|-18.08
|Shiva Granito Export
|0
|0
|10.62
|0.73
|-23.08
|17.78
|33.94
|Solid Stone Company
|-3.26
|-1.46
|-10.83
|-7.11
|-24.42
|-1.87
|-1.86
|Dhyaani Tradeventures
|5.66
|24.44
|12.82
|-26.49
|-45.63
|-37.12
|-20.50
|Mayur Floorings
|7.06
|1.25
|14.95
|9.67
|2.14
|16.68
|27.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ravileela Granites has gained 90.31% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Ravileela Granites has outperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|62.13
|64.65
|10
|59.41
|62.22
|20
|56.41
|59.52
|50
|55.35
|55.31
|100
|47.52
|51.28
|200
|46.17
|47.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ravileela Granites remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Ravileela Granites - Intimation Of Constitution Of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Ravileela Granites - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Ravileela Granites - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Ravileela Granites - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulation 30 And 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Ravileela Granites - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Date Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 28Th July 2026
Source: Dion Global
Ravileela Granites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14102TG1990PLC011909 and registration number is 011909. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ravileela Granites is ₹66.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ravileela Granites is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ravileela Granites is ₹69.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ravileela Granites are ₹68.00 and ₹65.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ravileela Granites stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ravileela Granites is ₹75.99 and 52-week low of Ravileela Granites is ₹31.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ravileela Granites has shown returns of 1.54% over the past day, 24.53% for the past month, 65.21% over 3 months, 90.31% over 1 year, 28.52% across 3 years, and 41.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ravileela Granites are 7.75 and 3.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global