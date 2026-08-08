Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Ravileela Granites Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAVILEELA GRANITES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Ravileela Granites along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹66.00 Closed
1.54₹ 1.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ravileela Granites Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.00₹68.00
₹66.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.00₹75.99
₹66.00
Open Price
₹65.10
Prev. Close
₹65.00
Volume
237

Source: Dion Global

Ravileela Granites Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ravileela Granites		5.1124.5365.2132.2990.3128.5241.32
Midwest		-0.15-11.29-13.32-23.324.721.550.93
Midwest Energy		-17.86-24.33-22.31-40.84100.93357.49178.05
Pokarna		3.94-1.688.43-12.827.2534.6718.32
Marble City India		0.33-13.4825.040.08-34.6988.5689.50
Nidhi Granites		-1.53-17.86-9.22-12.3324.63102.5141.78
Glittek Granites		8.1951.6644.8270.27499.13182.0190.97
Global Surfaces		-0.57-31.49-52.47-70.60-75.26-47.46-30.47
Pacific Industries		0.114.09-0.40-11.49-35.85-1.50-9.99
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries		-0.17-2.88-18.23-13.69-21.473.657.17
Divyashakti		0-1.75-3.31-5.54-22.90-10.21-10.35
Aro Granite Industries		2.201.42-9.01-14.51-34.41-20.55-19.45
Oriental Trimex		2.77-8.29-24.75-30.20-46.783.59-7.68
Madhav Marbles & Granites		-4.20-9.44-12.92-8.06-23.09-10.10-11.33
Neelkanth Rock-Minerals		14.9139.28193.28262.65234.4471.6944.49
Inani Marbles & Industries		0-14.06-20.64-48.82-50.46-24.60-18.08
Shiva Granito Export		0010.620.73-23.0817.7833.94
Solid Stone Company		-3.26-1.46-10.83-7.11-24.42-1.87-1.86
Dhyaani Tradeventures		5.6624.4412.82-26.49-45.63-37.12-20.50
Mayur Floorings		7.061.2514.959.672.1416.6827.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ravileela Granites has gained 90.31% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Ravileela Granites has outperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).

Ravileela Granites Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ravileela Granites Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
562.1364.65
1059.4162.22
2056.4159.52
5055.3555.31
10047.5251.28
20046.1747.48

Source: Dion Global

Ravileela Granites Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ravileela Granites remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Ravileela Granites Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTRavileela Granites - Intimation Of Constitution Of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
Jul 29, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTRavileela Granites - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 28, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTRavileela Granites - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTRavileela Granites - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulation 30 And 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Jul 23, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTRavileela Granites - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Date Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 28Th July 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Ravileela Granites

Ravileela Granites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14102TG1990PLC011909 and registration number is 011909. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Parvatha Samantha Reddy
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Parvat Srinivas Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sohrabh Chinoy Kersasp
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ravileela Granites Share Price

What is the share price of Ravileela Granites?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ravileela Granites is ₹66.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ravileela Granites?

The Ravileela Granites is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ravileela Granites?

The market cap of Ravileela Granites is ₹69.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ravileela Granites?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ravileela Granites are ₹68.00 and ₹65.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ravileela Granites?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ravileela Granites stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ravileela Granites is ₹75.99 and 52-week low of Ravileela Granites is ₹31.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ravileela Granites performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ravileela Granites has shown returns of 1.54% over the past day, 24.53% for the past month, 65.21% over 3 months, 90.31% over 1 year, 28.52% across 3 years, and 41.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ravileela Granites?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ravileela Granites are 7.75 and 3.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ravileela Granites News

More Ravileela Granites News
Market Pulse