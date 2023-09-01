Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ravileela Granites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14102TG1990PLC011909 and registration number is 011909. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ravileela Granites Ltd. is ₹38.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ravileela Granites Ltd. is -13.99 and PB ratio of Ravileela Granites Ltd. is 2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ravileela Granites Ltd. is ₹36.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ravileela Granites Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ravileela Granites Ltd. is ₹51.00 and 52-week low of Ravileela Granites Ltd. is ₹27.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.