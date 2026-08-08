What is the share price of Ravileela Granites? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ravileela Granites is ₹66.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Ravileela Granites? The Ravileela Granites is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ravileela Granites? The market cap of Ravileela Granites is ₹69.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ravileela Granites? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ravileela Granites are ₹68.00 and ₹65.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ravileela Granites? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ravileela Granites stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ravileela Granites is ₹75.99 and 52-week low of Ravileela Granites is ₹31.00 as on .

How has the Ravileela Granites performed historically in terms of returns? The Ravileela Granites has shown returns of 1.54% over the past day, 24.53% for the past month, 65.21% over 3 months, 90.31% over 1 year, 28.52% across 3 years, and 41.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ravileela Granites? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ravileela Granites are 7.75 and 3.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global