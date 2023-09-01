Follow Us

RAVILEELA GRANITES LTD.

Sector : Granites/Marbles | Smallcap | BSE
₹36.00 Closed
12.433.98
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Ravileela Granites Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.90₹36.52
₹36.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.01₹51.00
₹36.00
Open Price
₹32.00
Prev. Close
₹32.02
Volume
3,333

Ravileela Granites Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R137.71
  • R239.43
  • R342.33
  • Pivot
    34.81
  • S133.09
  • S230.19
  • S328.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 539.6331.45
  • 1039.5931.22
  • 2039.5131.22
  • 5039.2231.76
  • 10033.9932.79
  • 20032.4833.53

Ravileela Granites Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
17.268.5311.250.90-6.13325.53109.91
26.7741.2763.7690.144.09343.88284.14
-0.25-2.89-9.335.245.245.245.24
3.426.4813.2829.74-43.568.929.27
-0.99-4.7460.5876.1352.03642.12665.55
5.9119.2227.7519.14-0.6889.78-17.19
4.307.0812.393.59-7.4968.19-8.12
-1.178.0217.0641.0732.30148.20-12.67
12.06-8.9981.2961.0369.73823.53403.21
-0.4013.4817.8232.04-8.8097.79-5.65
1.01-5.21000.7665.2948.15
5.00-22.73-12.26-3.099.96191.17113.59
-3.8221.838.624.43-55.70-26.53-47.86
10.11102.647.9022.67153.21151.82151.82
-10.62-15.838.6020.818.99601.391.00
1.742.61-2.90-22.79-37.43-15.48-68.77
5.003.093.094.534.20272.66153.69
00-9.98-22.67132.00250.00-10.77
0.5913.336.2515.80-15.4281.8233.33
6.0115.38-15.4910.29-8.54226.0940.19

Ravileela Granites Ltd. Share Holdings

Ravileela Granites Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ravileela Granites Ltd.

Ravileela Granites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14102TG1990PLC011909 and registration number is 011909. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. P Samantha Reddy
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. K Nandakumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Mohan Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sree Rama Krishna Grandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P Srinivas Reddy
    Director

FAQs on Ravileela Granites Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ravileela Granites Ltd.?

The market cap of Ravileela Granites Ltd. is ₹38.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ravileela Granites Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ravileela Granites Ltd. is -13.99 and PB ratio of Ravileela Granites Ltd. is 2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ravileela Granites Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ravileela Granites Ltd. is ₹36.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ravileela Granites Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ravileela Granites Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ravileela Granites Ltd. is ₹51.00 and 52-week low of Ravileela Granites Ltd. is ₹27.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

