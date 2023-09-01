Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|34.65
|36.71
|45.78
|96.44
|184.18
|56.28
|-1.26
|-3.01
|0.35
|16.71
|11.14
|35.48
|94.09
|-0.63
|-6.66
|-2.89
|2.67
|20.98
|19.16
|37.02
|-1.73
|12.51
|34.84
|32.02
|17.68
|108.45
|106.52
|3.19
|1.91
|7.05
|30.79
|8.94
|60.11
|60.11
|3.06
|0.82
|27.73
|35.33
|53.74
|53.74
|53.74
|-0.64
|-1.32
|11.68
|9.26
|-7.74
|-1.08
|-17.12
|2.49
|3.88
|-2.02
|12.70
|0.96
|15.83
|15.83
|1.69
|-2.70
|-2.89
|-4.16
|21.93
|265.24
|592.07
|6.92
|7.43
|15.74
|31.94
|-5.08
|-10.19
|-10.19
|-0.84
|16.28
|33.23
|102.21
|200.85
|74.96
|74.96
|0.50
|-0.07
|43.38
|52.78
|35.27
|21.49
|21.49
|-4.01
|17.63
|42.97
|82.61
|33.49
|38.52
|62.09
|22.50
|26.85
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|2.49
|-1.16
|24.98
|48.38
|49.93
|197.93
|299.78
|2.76
|1.13
|22.03
|76.10
|54.52
|43.19
|-16.50
|-2.36
|13.87
|98.86
|149.15
|82.46
|89.78
|-35.35
|0.21
|0.53
|0.95
|22.42
|76.50
|175.16
|64.61
|4.34
|9.97
|18.95
|19.70
|16.36
|55.68
|-17.98
|-1.70
|-4.24
|0.19
|3.14
|7.60
|289.74
|385.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110MH1933PLC001930 and registration number is 001930. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cocoa, chocolate and sugar confectionery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd. is ₹34.40 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd. is -13.24 and PB ratio of Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd. is 13.03 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd. is ₹5,58.40 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd. is ₹6,153.75 and 52-week low of Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd. is ₹2,490.05 as on Aug 28, 2023.