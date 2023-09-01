Follow Us

RAVALGAON SUGAR FARM LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹5,058.40 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,058.40₹5,101.05
₹5,058.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,490.05₹6,153.75
₹5,058.40
Open Price
₹5,101.05
Prev. Close
₹5,058.40
Volume
0

Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15,086.83
  • R25,115.27
  • R35,129.48
  • Pivot
    5,072.62
  • S15,044.18
  • S25,029.97
  • S35,001.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,982.174,936.59
  • 102,940.844,621.25
  • 202,922.044,286.25
  • 502,734.13,976.08
  • 1002,565.153,845.21
  • 2002,469.413,685.96

Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
034.6536.7145.7896.44184.1856.28
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd. Share Holdings

Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 Aug, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd.

Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110MH1933PLC001930 and registration number is 001930. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cocoa, chocolate and sugar confectionery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harshavardhan B Doshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nihal H Doshi
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Ramola Mahajani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subodh Mawalankar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd.?

The market cap of Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd. is ₹34.40 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd. is -13.24 and PB ratio of Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd. is 13.03 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd. is ₹5,58.40 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd. is ₹6,153.75 and 52-week low of Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd. is ₹2,490.05 as on Aug 28, 2023.

