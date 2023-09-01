Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Raunaq EPC International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909HR1965PLC034315 and registration number is 034315. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Raunaq EPC International Ltd. is ₹7.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Raunaq EPC International Ltd. is -3.05 and PB ratio of Raunaq EPC International Ltd. is 0.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raunaq EPC International Ltd. is ₹22.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raunaq EPC International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raunaq EPC International Ltd. is ₹28.15 and 52-week low of Raunaq EPC International Ltd. is ₹19.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.