RAUNAQ EPC INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹22.44 Closed
-5-1.18
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Raunaq EPC International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.44₹23.62
₹22.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.25₹28.15
₹22.44
Open Price
₹23.62
Prev. Close
₹23.62
Volume
65

Raunaq EPC International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.23
  • R224.01
  • R324.41
  • Pivot
    22.83
  • S122.05
  • S221.65
  • S320.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.923.09
  • 1020.2522.77
  • 2021.1622.69
  • 5022.1922.98
  • 10022.7923.28
  • 20024.0723.56

Raunaq EPC International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.001.58-1.58-19.864.372.70-78.63
2.636.9215.2218.8022.91190.38152.89
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
18.1415.3494.64143.19273.83112.96157.91
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34

Raunaq EPC International Ltd. Share Holdings

Raunaq EPC International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Raunaq EPC International Ltd.

Raunaq EPC International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909HR1965PLC034315 and registration number is 034315. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Surinder Paul Kanwar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sachit Kanwar
    Executive Director - Operations
  • Mr. Sameer Kanwar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Verma
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Seethalakshmi Venkataraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Chandra Rastogi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Raunaq EPC International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Raunaq EPC International Ltd.?

The market cap of Raunaq EPC International Ltd. is ₹7.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Raunaq EPC International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Raunaq EPC International Ltd. is -3.05 and PB ratio of Raunaq EPC International Ltd. is 0.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Raunaq EPC International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raunaq EPC International Ltd. is ₹22.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raunaq EPC International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raunaq EPC International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raunaq EPC International Ltd. is ₹28.15 and 52-week low of Raunaq EPC International Ltd. is ₹19.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

