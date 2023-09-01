Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ2006PLC048776 and registration number is 048776. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd. is ₹164.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd. is 560.75 and PB ratio of Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd. is 4.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd. is ₹120.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd. is ₹138.00 and 52-week low of Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd. is ₹71.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.