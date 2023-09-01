Follow Us

RATNABHUMI DEVELOPERS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹120.00 Closed
4.355
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹115.00₹120.00
₹120.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹71.60₹138.00
₹120.00
Open Price
₹115.00
Prev. Close
₹115.00
Volume
10

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1121.67
  • R2123.33
  • R3126.67
  • Pivot
    118.33
  • S1116.67
  • S2113.33
  • S3111.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 599.44113.9
  • 1096.77111.29
  • 2098.39107.49
  • 5095.68105.67
  • 100109.37106.72
  • 200105.34105.62

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.3020.002.56-7.9823.46160.59118.18
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd. Share Holdings

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd.

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ2006PLC048776 and registration number is 048776. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kaivan Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rinni Shah
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Avani Sanghavi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shaishav Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Smit Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd.?

The market cap of Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd. is ₹164.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd. is 560.75 and PB ratio of Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd. is 4.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd. is ₹120.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd. is ₹138.00 and 52-week low of Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd. is ₹71.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

