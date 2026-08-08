Here's the live share price of Ratnabhumi Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ratnabhumi Developers
|-3.33
|-9.35
|-34.81
|-16.73
|-8.03
|19.88
|19.97
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ratnabhumi Developers has declined 8.03% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Ratnabhumi Developers has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|187.46
|181.5
|10
|191.18
|190.29
|20
|224.75
|208.26
|50
|246.06
|227.69
|100
|232.78
|227.54
|200
|219.58
|212.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ratnabhumi Developers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Ratnabhumi Developer - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On, Thursday 13Th August 2026
|Jul 23, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Ratnabhumi Developer - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Ratnabhumi Developer - Notice Of 20Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On Friday, 14Th August 2026 At 11:00 A
|Jul 18, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Ratnabhumi Developer - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 18Th July 2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Ratnabhumi Developer - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation Fr Board Meeting To Be Held On 18Th Juy 2026
Source: Dion Global
Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ2006PLC048776 and registration number is 048776. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ratnabhumi Developers is ₹174.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ratnabhumi Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ratnabhumi Developers is ₹238.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ratnabhumi Developers are ₹174.00 and ₹174.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ratnabhumi Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ratnabhumi Developers is ₹318.00 and 52-week low of Ratnabhumi Developers is ₹170.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ratnabhumi Developers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -9.35% for the past month, -34.81% over 3 months, -8.03% over 1 year, 19.88% across 3 years, and 19.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ratnabhumi Developers are 75.85 and 5.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global