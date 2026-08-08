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Ratnabhumi Developers Share Price

NSE
BSE

RATNABHUMI DEVELOPERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Ratnabhumi Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹174.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ratnabhumi Developers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹174.00₹174.00
₹174.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹170.00₹318.00
₹174.00
Open Price
₹174.00
Prev. Close
₹174.00
Volume
8

Source: Dion Global

Ratnabhumi Developers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ratnabhumi Developers		-3.33-9.35-34.81-16.73-8.0319.8819.97
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ratnabhumi Developers has declined 8.03% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Ratnabhumi Developers has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Ratnabhumi Developers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ratnabhumi Developers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5187.46181.5
10191.18190.29
20224.75208.26
50246.06227.69
100232.78227.54
200219.58212.57

Source: Dion Global

Ratnabhumi Developers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ratnabhumi Developers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ratnabhumi Developers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTRatnabhumi Developer - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On, Thursday 13Th August 2026
Jul 23, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTRatnabhumi Developer - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 22, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTRatnabhumi Developer - Notice Of 20Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On Friday, 14Th August 2026 At 11:00 A
Jul 18, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTRatnabhumi Developer - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 18Th July 2026
Jul 13, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTRatnabhumi Developer - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation Fr Board Meeting To Be Held On 18Th Juy 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Ratnabhumi Developers

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ2006PLC048776 and registration number is 048776. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kaivan Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rinni Shah
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Avani Sanghavi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shaishav Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Smit Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ratnabhumi Developers Share Price

What is the share price of Ratnabhumi Developers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ratnabhumi Developers is ₹174.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ratnabhumi Developers?

The Ratnabhumi Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ratnabhumi Developers?

The market cap of Ratnabhumi Developers is ₹238.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ratnabhumi Developers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ratnabhumi Developers are ₹174.00 and ₹174.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ratnabhumi Developers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ratnabhumi Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ratnabhumi Developers is ₹318.00 and 52-week low of Ratnabhumi Developers is ₹170.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ratnabhumi Developers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ratnabhumi Developers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -9.35% for the past month, -34.81% over 3 months, -8.03% over 1 year, 19.88% across 3 years, and 19.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ratnabhumi Developers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ratnabhumi Developers are 75.85 and 5.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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