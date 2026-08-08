What is the share price of Ratnabhumi Developers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ratnabhumi Developers is ₹174.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Ratnabhumi Developers? The Ratnabhumi Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ratnabhumi Developers? The market cap of Ratnabhumi Developers is ₹238.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ratnabhumi Developers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ratnabhumi Developers are ₹174.00 and ₹174.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ratnabhumi Developers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ratnabhumi Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ratnabhumi Developers is ₹318.00 and 52-week low of Ratnabhumi Developers is ₹170.00 as on .

How has the Ratnabhumi Developers performed historically in terms of returns? The Ratnabhumi Developers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -9.35% for the past month, -34.81% over 3 months, -8.03% over 1 year, 19.88% across 3 years, and 19.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ratnabhumi Developers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ratnabhumi Developers are 75.85 and 5.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global