Ratings downgrade impact: Edelweiss Financial Services share at 3-year low

The revision takes into consideration rising borrowing costs and lack of funding available to NBFCs.

Edelweiss Financial Services’ shares fell 5.95% on Monday to close at a 3-year low of Rs 78.50, as Crisil downgraded ratings on long-term debt instruments and bank facilities of ECL Finance, a part of the Edelweiss group.

