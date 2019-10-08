Ratings downgrade impact: Edelweiss Financial Services share at 3-year low

Edelweiss Financial Services’ shares fell 5.95% on Monday to close at a 3-year low of Rs 78.50.
Edelweiss Financial Services’ shares fell 5.95% on Monday to close at a 3-year low of Rs 78.50, as Crisil downgraded ratings on long-term debt instruments and bank facilities of ECL Finance, a part of the Edelweiss group.
The revision takes into consideration rising borrowing costs and lack of funding available to NBFCs.
