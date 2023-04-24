Rating: reduce; HCL Technologies: Margins in line with expectations

HCLTech’s Q4 results did not spring any major negative surprises. While a decline in engineering and research & development (ER&D) revenues disappointed, growth in BFSI and North America surprised positively. FY24 guidance of 6-8% for growth and 18-19% margins was in line with expectations. We cut our estimates by 2% on a higher tax rate and expect 10% EPS CAGR over FY23-25. At 17x PE, HCLT offers a 5% yield, which should limit further derating. Maintain hold with revised PT of Rs 1,125.

Limited negative surprises: HCLTech’s Q4FY23 revenues at $3.2 bn, down 1.2% q-o-q in CC, terms were in line with estimates and near the midpoint of its guidance range. Ebit margins at 18.2% were down 140bps and missed estimates due to higher-than-expected employee costs. Profits at Rs 39.8 bn were up 11% y-o-y and were slightly ahead of estimates due to a $21m gain booked on the buyback of senior notes in Q4.

Services miss estimates; Software better than expected: Services business grew 0.6% q-o-q cc and missed HCLT’s Q3FY23 guidance, mainly due to a 3.8% q-o-q cc decline in the ER&D segment. Growth in the IT&BS segment moderated slightly to 1.6% q-o-qcc but was in line with estimates. BFSI and Life Sciences were the key growth drivers, while communications were the drag among verticals. Growth was led by the Americas region, while Europe and ROW posted declines.

Decline in bookings reflects delays in decision-making: HCLT won 10 large deals in services and three large deals in Software with net-new deal TCV of $2.1bn, down 8% y-o-y. Deal wins were driven by the services portfolio, were centered on cost optimisation and vendor consolidation and came mainly from BFSI, manufacturing and Life Sciences verticals. Management highlighted a ramp-down in discretionary spending in Hitech and communications verticals but pointed to a strong deal pipeline.

FY24 guidance in line with expectations: HCLT has guided for 6-8% y-o-y growth for overall business and 6.5-8.5% y-o-y cc growth in services segment and 18-19% margins in FY24—all in line with our assumptions. We maintain our FY24-25 cc revenue growth and margin estimates and expect HCLT to deliver 6.5% cc revenue growth and 18.4% margins in FY24. However, we lower our earnings forecasts by 2% to factor the higher tax rate indicated by the management.

Raise PT: HCLT has fared better in Q4, particularly in North America and BFSI, unlike its peers. However, rising demand uncertainty as a US recession nears remains a concern. HCLT’s stock at CMP trades at 17x PE and offers a 5% yield, which in our view should limit downsides and derating. Hence, we raise our target PE to 17x (16x earlier) and raise our PT to Rs 1,125, offering 8% potential upside.