Rating: Hold; SpiceJet plans long-term expansion strategy

Introduction of 737-8 MAX aircraft to drive growth for the airline

SpiceJet reported the highest PLF of 91% among peers.

By Nuvama research

SpiceJet’s (SJ) reported a positive EBITDAR of Rs 5.9bn as demand increased during the festive season. The return of aircraft and a waiver on lease rental also contributed to the growth of EBITDAR.

Highlights: SJ’s lack of transparency in sharing its key operational data (RPKM, CASK) since Q3FY21 remains a major concern. (ii) Industryleading PLFs of 91%; yields grew 17% y-o-y to Rs 5.2 driven by festive demand. (iii) Cargo business remained weak, however, profitable with EBITDAR/PAT of Rs 250mn/Rs 120mn. (iv) Balance sheet remains weak impacting operations; however, SJ is looking at considerably deleveraging its balance sheet. We reduce FY23E/ FY24E EBITDAR by 6%/9% and TP by 3% to Rs 40. Retain ‘HOLD’.

SJ reported the highest PLF of 91% among peers. Yields surged 17% y-o-y to Rs 5.2 in Q3FY23 led by capacity additions, festive demand and new routes. PAT turned positive to Rs 1bn, attributable to Rs 5bn of other income as SJ returned certain non-operating aircraft and negotiated waiver on lease rentals. As per reports, Carlyle Aviation, its biggest lessor, agreed to convert its $100mn o/s lease rental into a 5% equity stake – should considerably deleverage SJ’s balance sheet. We anticipate yields to moderate as pent up demand fades, however may remain healthy. The addition of the 737-8 MAX aircrafts will likely help buttress growth – higher capacity and better fuel efficiency.

SpiceXpress Rev/EBITDAR declined 42%/69% to Rs 1.2bn/ 250mn as cargo loads declined 37% to 17k tonnes. However, SJ aims to hive-off its cargo segment and plans to deploy additional freighter aircraft by end-FY23 in-order to expand its cargo business. Given the lack of transparency for investors, transfer of the cargo business, replacement of cheap Boeing planes and weak balance sheet, we cut FY23E/24E EBITDAR by 6%/ 9%.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 02:30 IST