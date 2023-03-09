scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Rating: Hold; Mahindra Finance – Healthy growth in disbursements

To to improve its RoE, it needs to reduce its writeoffs over time.

Written by Jeffries
Mahindra Finance, Markets
The write-offs of the company have remained high and need to fall consistently over time for the company’s return on equity (RoE) to improve further. (IE)

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, the Indian rural NBFC popularly known as Mahindra Finance, released its monthly business performance for Februar. It was observed that company’s loan book rose 1.5% m-o-m led by 5% m-o-m (53% y-o-y) growth in disbursements.

Company’s collection efficiency was at 97% for February 2023 compared to 98% achieved in February 2022. Stage 3 assets were stable, but stage 2 assets fell m-o-m. Divergence in GNPA (RBI vs. IndAS) was lower at 1.6% of loans. Cyclical improvement in loan growth & asset quality at MMFS led by rural tailwinds appears priced in.

Also read: Investor appetite growing for low risk, tax efficient option

Also Read

The write-offs of the company have remained high and need to fall consistently over time for the company’s return on equity (RoE) to improve further.

More Stories on
Mahindra
Markets

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 03:15 IST