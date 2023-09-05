Rating: buy; Is Tata Motors’ Nexon the next top-selling SUV?

Tata motors has recently unveiled the second facelift for its internal combustion engine (ICE) Nexon UV. This updated Nexon draws inspiration from the company’s ‘Curvv’ concept, incorporating various design elements inside and outside. Bookings for this compact UV have opened on September 4. The Nexon will continue to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, offering both manual and automated manual transmission (AMT) options. The petrol engine will provide customers with four gearbox choices, while the diesel version will have two gearbox options.

This UV comes equipped with a host of features, including a 10.25-inch full digital instrument cluster with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility and automatic air conditioning (AC). Safety features in the new Nexon include six airbags, a central locking system, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), three-point seat belts on all seats, and parking sensors. The pricing for this vehicle is expected to be announced on September 14.

Also Read New Tata Nexon facelift revealed ahead of launch



The Nexon currently dominates the compact UV segment, maintaining its position as the market leader. It will remain a formidable competitor, challenging popular compact UVs like MSIL’s Brezza, Hyundai India’s Venue, Nissan India’s Magnite, Kia India’s Sonet, and M&M’s XUV300. This segment consistently achieves robust sales, averaging around 87,000 units per month, based on data from May 2022 to July 2023, indicating sustained consumer preference.

With its recent launch, we anticipate that the Nexon has the potential to become India’s top-selling SUV by volume, achieving monthly sales ranging from 15,000 to 20,000 units, contingent on its pricing strategy.