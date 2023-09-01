What is the Market Cap of Rathi Bars Ltd.? The market cap of Rathi Bars Ltd. is ₹40.66 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rathi Bars Ltd.? P/E ratio of Rathi Bars Ltd. is 12.21 and PB ratio of Rathi Bars Ltd. is 0.45 as on .

What is the share price of Rathi Bars Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rathi Bars Ltd. is ₹24.90 as on .