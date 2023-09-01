Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Rathi Bars Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RATHI BARS LTD.

Sector : Steel - Bright Bars | Smallcap | BSE
₹24.90 Closed
-0.95-0.24
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rathi Bars Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.71₹26.70
₹24.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.00₹34.45
₹24.90
Open Price
₹25.23
Prev. Close
₹25.14
Volume
1,20,511

Rathi Bars Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.16
  • R227.43
  • R328.15
  • Pivot
    25.44
  • S124.17
  • S223.45
  • S322.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.4125.03
  • 1027.825
  • 2027.6925.01
  • 5027.7724.73
  • 10027.1324.4
  • 20029.0224.61

Rathi Bars Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.20-6.1811.4114.43-8.46127.6134.96
-4.18-2.52-3.25-7.994.66295.1642.86
32.4643.0295.24105.48105.48105.48105.48
4.1125.9750.9934.91-10.59406.6725.27
04.9615.5227.2781.14209.36560.80
5.231.655.621.65-11.3776.1728.15
0-1.02-20.17-37.3213.549.61-0.76

Rathi Bars Ltd. Share Holdings

Rathi Bars Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rathi Bars Ltd.

Rathi Bars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC054781 and registration number is 054781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 493.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anurag Rathi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Uddhav Rathi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Chander Mohan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sonali V Chitalkar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shikha Chakraborty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Prasad
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rathi Bars Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rathi Bars Ltd.?

The market cap of Rathi Bars Ltd. is ₹40.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rathi Bars Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rathi Bars Ltd. is 12.21 and PB ratio of Rathi Bars Ltd. is 0.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rathi Bars Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rathi Bars Ltd. is ₹24.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rathi Bars Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rathi Bars Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rathi Bars Ltd. is ₹34.45 and 52-week low of Rathi Bars Ltd. is ₹19.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data