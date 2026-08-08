Here's the live share price of Rathi Bars along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rathi Bars
|4.22
|-3.57
|-20.71
|-21.05
|-35.24
|-7.12
|-8.05
|Kamdhenu
|2.13
|10.16
|37.97
|53.78
|18.99
|5.27
|14.72
|India Homes
|-0.45
|-1.89
|3.43
|64.87
|90.19
|129.25
|65.23
|Azad India Mobility
|3.07
|-0.53
|-10.87
|-8.67
|-26.87
|73.58
|39.97
|Grand Foundry
|0
|0
|10.16
|21.32
|40.22
|17.26
|26.10
|Aditya Ispat
|4.25
|3.76
|-15.66
|-15.90
|-5.66
|0.92
|-2.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rathi Bars has declined 35.24% compared to peers like Kamdhenu (18.99%), India Homes (90.19%), Azad India Mobility (-26.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Rathi Bars has underperformed peers relative to Kamdhenu (14.72%) and India Homes (65.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.5
|19.42
|10
|19.61
|19.58
|20
|20.14
|19.93
|50
|21.02
|20.94
|100
|22.51
|22.26
|200
|24.55
|24.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rathi Bars remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:30 AM IST IST
|Rathi Bars - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, The 12Th Day Of August, 2026 A
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Rathi Bars - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Rathi Bars - Quarterly And Yearly Results For The Fy Ended Mrach 31, 2026
|May 28, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Rathi Bars - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 28.05.2026 At 02.30 P.M.
|May 22, 2026, 08:32 PM IST IST
|Rathi Bars - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, The 28Th Day Of May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Rathi Bars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC054781 and registration number is 054781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 368.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rathi Bars is ₹20.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rathi Bars is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rathi Bars is ₹33.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rathi Bars are ₹20.66 and ₹19.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rathi Bars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rathi Bars is ₹32.00 and 52-week low of Rathi Bars is ₹19.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rathi Bars has shown returns of 6.02% over the past day, -3.57% for the past month, -20.71% over 3 months, -35.24% over 1 year, -7.12% across 3 years, and -8.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rathi Bars are -2.70 and 0.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global