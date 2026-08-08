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Rathi Bars Share Price

NSE
BSE

RATHI BARS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Rathi Bars along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.25 Closed
6.02₹ 1.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rathi Bars Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.10₹20.66
₹20.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.00₹32.00
₹20.25
Open Price
₹19.10
Prev. Close
₹19.10
Volume
5,383

Source: Dion Global

Rathi Bars Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rathi Bars		4.22-3.57-20.71-21.05-35.24-7.12-8.05
Kamdhenu		2.1310.1637.9753.7818.995.2714.72
India Homes		-0.45-1.893.4364.8790.19129.2565.23
Azad India Mobility		3.07-0.53-10.87-8.67-26.8773.5839.97
Grand Foundry		0010.1621.3240.2217.2626.10
Aditya Ispat		4.253.76-15.66-15.90-5.660.92-2.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rathi Bars has declined 35.24% compared to peers like Kamdhenu (18.99%), India Homes (90.19%), Azad India Mobility (-26.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Rathi Bars has underperformed peers relative to Kamdhenu (14.72%) and India Homes (65.23%).

Rathi Bars Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rathi Bars Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.519.42
1019.6119.58
2020.1419.93
5021.0220.94
10022.5122.26
20024.5524.66

Source: Dion Global

Rathi Bars Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rathi Bars remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rathi Bars Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 03:30 AM IST ISTRathi Bars - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, The 12Th Day Of August, 2026 A
Jul 09, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTRathi Bars - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTRathi Bars - Quarterly And Yearly Results For The Fy Ended Mrach 31, 2026
May 28, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTRathi Bars - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 28.05.2026 At 02.30 P.M.
May 22, 2026, 08:32 PM IST ISTRathi Bars - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, The 28Th Day Of May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Rathi Bars

Rathi Bars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC054781 and registration number is 054781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 368.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anurag Rathi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Uddhav Rathi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Sonali V Chitalkar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shikha Chakraborty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hukum Singh
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Rathi Bars Share Price

What is the share price of Rathi Bars?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rathi Bars is ₹20.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rathi Bars?

The Rathi Bars is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rathi Bars?

The market cap of Rathi Bars is ₹33.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rathi Bars?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rathi Bars are ₹20.66 and ₹19.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rathi Bars?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rathi Bars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rathi Bars is ₹32.00 and 52-week low of Rathi Bars is ₹19.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rathi Bars performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rathi Bars has shown returns of 6.02% over the past day, -3.57% for the past month, -20.71% over 3 months, -35.24% over 1 year, -7.12% across 3 years, and -8.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rathi Bars?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rathi Bars are -2.70 and 0.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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