Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.20
|-6.18
|11.41
|14.43
|-8.46
|127.61
|34.96
|-4.18
|-2.52
|-3.25
|-7.99
|4.66
|295.16
|42.86
|32.46
|43.02
|95.24
|105.48
|105.48
|105.48
|105.48
|4.11
|25.97
|50.99
|34.91
|-10.59
|406.67
|25.27
|0
|4.96
|15.52
|27.27
|81.14
|209.36
|560.80
|5.23
|1.65
|5.62
|1.65
|-11.37
|76.17
|28.15
|0
|-1.02
|-20.17
|-37.32
|13.54
|9.61
|-0.76
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rathi Bars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC054781 and registration number is 054781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 493.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rathi Bars Ltd. is ₹40.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rathi Bars Ltd. is 12.21 and PB ratio of Rathi Bars Ltd. is 0.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rathi Bars Ltd. is ₹24.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rathi Bars Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rathi Bars Ltd. is ₹34.45 and 52-week low of Rathi Bars Ltd. is ₹19.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.