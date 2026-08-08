What is the share price of Rathi Bars? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rathi Bars is ₹20.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Rathi Bars? The Rathi Bars is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rathi Bars? The market cap of Rathi Bars is ₹33.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rathi Bars? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rathi Bars are ₹20.66 and ₹19.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rathi Bars? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rathi Bars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rathi Bars is ₹32.00 and 52-week low of Rathi Bars is ₹19.00 as on .

How has the Rathi Bars performed historically in terms of returns? The Rathi Bars has shown returns of 6.02% over the past day, -3.57% for the past month, -20.71% over 3 months, -35.24% over 1 year, -7.12% across 3 years, and -8.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rathi Bars? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rathi Bars are -2.70 and 0.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global