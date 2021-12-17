RateGain Travel Technologies, Wipro, Yes Bank, JSW Steel among stocks in focus today

Chartists believe the short term trend of Nifty continues to be range-bound with negative bias.

Dalal Street headline indices continue to consolidate in a broad range. So far this week, the headline indices have fallen more than 1.5% each. Chartists believe the short term trend of Nifty continues to be range-bound with negative bias. “The market sustaining above the support of 17180-17200 levels, post bearish pattern hints at a possibility of an upside bounce from the lows in the coming sessions,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. “Any sustainable upmove from here could encounter resistance around 17550-17600 levels again in the near term,” he added.

RateGain Travel Technologies: Shares of RateGain Travel will list on the bourses today. The IPO of the company saw a positive response with all categories of investors oversubscribing their portion of the issue.

Wipro: Bengaluru-based IT major Wipro has announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire LeanSwift Solutions, a US-based system integrator of Infor Products. Wipro will get 100% stake in LeanSwift in a full cash transaction worth $21 million, expected to be completed before March 31 next year.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Indiabulls Housing Finance promoter Sameer Gehlaut on Thursday sold a nearly 12 per cent stake in the firm through promoter companies to make it a fully professionally managed comapny.

Yes Bank: The private lender said that its Board of Directors in their meeting to be held next week will consider raising of funds by issue of equity shares, depository receipts, convertible bonds, debentures, or any other equity-linked securities, through permissible modes, subject to necessary approvals from shareholders/ regulators, as applicable.

IRB InvIT Fund: The InvIT informed the bourses on Thursday that IRB Pathankot Amritsar Toll Road Limited, Project SPY of IRS InvlT Fund has recommenced loll collection at its toll plazas from December 16, 2021.

JSW Steel: JSW has declared a special rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) compensation package for the would-be affected people before going ahead with its plans to set up a Rs 55,000 crore steel plant in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district.

NTPC: Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) system to control pollution is installed for 1340 MW coal-fired thermal power capacity of NTPC while the work in underway at 38 plants with around 60GW capacity, Power Minister R K Singh said.