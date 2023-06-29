Ratan Tata’s journey to taking Tata Group companies to a combined Rs 22 lakh crore market cap

Ratan Tata, an Indian industrialist, philanthropist and the former chairman of the Tata Group is widely recognized for his instrumental role in shaping the Tata group into a global conglomerate. Acquiring brands like Jaguar and Land Rover, along with subsidiaries like Air India, Tata consultancy services and Croma, Ratan Tata has managed to take the combined market capitalisation of listed entities of Tata group to over Rs 22 lakh crore.

Birth of the Tata Group, and ascent of Ratan Tata

The Tata group traces its origins back to 1868 when Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, a visionary entrepreneur, laid the foundation of a trading company in Mumbai, India. Ratan Tata, the great-grandson of Jamsetji Tata, assumed the role of chairman of Tata Sons in 1991. Under his leadership, the Tata Group experienced a transformative period marked by growth, diversification, and global expansion. Ratan Tata spearheaded the expansion and diversification of the Tata Group beyond its traditional sectors. The conglomerate ventured into diverse industries, including steel, automotive, information technology, telecommunications, hospitality, and more. Notable acquisitions like Jaguar and Land Rover in 2008 further strengthened the group’s global presence.

Notable milestones of Tata Group under Ratan Tata’s leadership

Under Ratan Tata’s leadership, the Tata Group embarked on a transformative journey, marked by significant milestones and achievements. During Ratan Tata’s tenure, the Tata Group gained international recognition as a leading Indian conglomerate. Its global acquisitions and strategic partnerships catapulted the group onto the global stage, earning it respect and admiration from industry peers. Ratan Tata’s emphasis on technological advancements and innovation propelled the Tata Group forward. The Nano car project, aimed at providing an affordable mode of transportation for the masses.

In the year 2000, Tata Group acquired one of the world’s largest tea companies Tetley Group, providing a strong foothold in the global tea market. In the year 2007, Tata Group acquired European steelmaker Chorus group, which significantly expanded Tata Steel’s global footprint. In the year 2008, Tata Group acquired the iconic British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, giving it a significant brand boost.

In the financial year 2020-2021, the Tata Group reported a consolidated revenue of approximately $106 billion (Rs 7.82 lakh crore). The Tata Group employs a massive workforce globally, with over 750,000 employees. It is one of the largest employers in India and contributes significantly to job creation and skill development.