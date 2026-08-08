Here's the live share price of Rasandik Engineering Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rasandik Engineering Industries
|0.98
|2.24
|-7.86
|-0.37
|-29.41
|-5.25
|-6.96
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rasandik Engineering Industries has declined 29.41% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Rasandik Engineering Industries has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|61.54
|63.22
|10
|62.81
|62.93
|20
|62.69
|63
|50
|64.31
|63.5
|100
|62.55
|64.01
|200
|65.18
|67.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rasandik Engineering Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Rasandik Engg. Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration, Approval And Take On Record The Un-Audited Financial Result
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Rasandik Engg. Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Rasandik Engg. Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Rasandik Engg. Ind. - 42Nd Annual General Meeting
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Rasandik Engg. Ind. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requi
Source: Dion Global
Rasandik Engineering Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210HR1984PLC032293 and registration number is 032293. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rasandik Engineering Industries is ₹62.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rasandik Engineering Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rasandik Engineering Industries is ₹37.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rasandik Engineering Industries are ₹62.50 and ₹58.89.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rasandik Engineering Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rasandik Engineering Industries is ₹94.00 and 52-week low of Rasandik Engineering Industries is ₹47.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rasandik Engineering Industries has shown returns of -4.02% over the past day, 2.24% for the past month, -7.86% over 3 months, -29.41% over 1 year, -5.25% across 3 years, and -6.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rasandik Engineering Industries are -5.55 and 0.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global