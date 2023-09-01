Follow Us

Rasandik Engineering Industries Ltd. Share Price

RASANDIK ENGINEERING INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹82.51 Closed
10.127.58
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Rasandik Engineering Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹73.41₹84.00
₹82.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.00₹133.10
₹82.51
Open Price
₹77.90
Prev. Close
₹74.93
Volume
11,502

Rasandik Engineering Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R186.53
  • R290.56
  • R397.12
  • Pivot
    79.97
  • S175.94
  • S269.38
  • S365.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 594.8976.13
  • 1094.9575.55
  • 2096.6374.7
  • 50101.9473.78
  • 10093.874.43
  • 200111.6778.63

Rasandik Engineering Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.449.188.5522.44-33.97115.97-46.08
2.63-3.4413.2833.036.9655.857.69
-1.587.3687.09164.15266.541,509.90969.14
11.6713.7922.0367.7953.00362.38127.16
7.9919.3044.1873.0292.84732.88481.44
8.931.2436.6358.6052.15334.96103.89
24.1417.6628.8068.7631.14432.96158.80
4.583.3710.7454.9354.9354.9354.93
0.41-2.7322.6746.1543.81291.2181.53
9.843.4366.67171.00103.75647.10280.16
-4.113.1038.4975.0475.3666.904.47
11.154.8031.0866.9642.4537.4937.49
0.26-8.5768.4499.0960.83170.5730.83
-0.5014.9886.9096.2057.19359.7886.22
0.6310.4655.0065.2566.02146.7889.09
12.5528.7332.85102.96147.01491.65642.94
4.35-0.4227.5336.92-3.081,831.19609.00
-3.562.8417.4344.8512.876.33-10.85
16.2737.1433.4033.4033.4033.4033.40
8.2523.1233.4432.36-23.6389.10-39.31

Rasandik Engineering Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Rasandik Engineering Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rasandik Engineering Industries Ltd.

Rasandik Engineering Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210HR1984PLC032293 and registration number is 032293. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 206.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Kapoor
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Shyam Sunder Sethi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M S Ramaprasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A R Halasyam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhay Kumar Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Deepika Kapoor
    Director

FAQs on Rasandik Engineering Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rasandik Engineering Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Rasandik Engineering Industries Ltd. is ₹49.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rasandik Engineering Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rasandik Engineering Industries Ltd. is -8.8 and PB ratio of Rasandik Engineering Industries Ltd. is 0.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rasandik Engineering Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rasandik Engineering Industries Ltd. is ₹82.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rasandik Engineering Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rasandik Engineering Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rasandik Engineering Industries Ltd. is ₹133.10 and 52-week low of Rasandik Engineering Industries Ltd. is ₹53.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

