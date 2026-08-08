What is the share price of Rasandik Engineering Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rasandik Engineering Industries is ₹62.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Rasandik Engineering Industries? The Rasandik Engineering Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rasandik Engineering Industries? The market cap of Rasandik Engineering Industries is ₹37.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rasandik Engineering Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rasandik Engineering Industries are ₹62.50 and ₹58.89.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rasandik Engineering Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rasandik Engineering Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rasandik Engineering Industries is ₹94.00 and 52-week low of Rasandik Engineering Industries is ₹47.05 as on .

How has the Rasandik Engineering Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Rasandik Engineering Industries has shown returns of -4.02% over the past day, 2.24% for the past month, -7.86% over 3 months, -29.41% over 1 year, -5.25% across 3 years, and -6.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rasandik Engineering Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rasandik Engineering Industries are -5.55 and 0.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global