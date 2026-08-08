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Rasandik Engineering Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

RASANDIK ENGINEERING INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Rasandik Engineering Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹62.10 Closed
-4.02₹ -2.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rasandik Engineering Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹58.89₹62.50
₹62.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹47.05₹94.00
₹62.10
Open Price
₹60.85
Prev. Close
₹64.70
Volume
2,367

Source: Dion Global

Rasandik Engineering Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rasandik Engineering Industries		0.982.24-7.86-0.37-29.41-5.25-6.96
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rasandik Engineering Industries has declined 29.41% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Rasandik Engineering Industries has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

Rasandik Engineering Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rasandik Engineering Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
561.5463.22
1062.8162.93
2062.6963
5064.3163.5
10062.5564.01
20065.1867.83

Source: Dion Global

Rasandik Engineering Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rasandik Engineering Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rasandik Engineering Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTRasandik Engg. Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration, Approval And Take On Record The Un-Audited Financial Result
Jul 31, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTRasandik Engg. Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTRasandik Engg. Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 14, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTRasandik Engg. Ind. - 42Nd Annual General Meeting
Jul 14, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTRasandik Engg. Ind. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requi

Source: Dion Global

About Rasandik Engineering Industries

Rasandik Engineering Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210HR1984PLC032293 and registration number is 032293. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Kapoor
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Deepika Kapoor
    Director
  • Mr. Abhay Kumar Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A R Halasyam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rasandik Engineering Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Rasandik Engineering Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rasandik Engineering Industries is ₹62.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rasandik Engineering Industries?

The Rasandik Engineering Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rasandik Engineering Industries?

The market cap of Rasandik Engineering Industries is ₹37.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rasandik Engineering Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rasandik Engineering Industries are ₹62.50 and ₹58.89.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rasandik Engineering Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rasandik Engineering Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rasandik Engineering Industries is ₹94.00 and 52-week low of Rasandik Engineering Industries is ₹47.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rasandik Engineering Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rasandik Engineering Industries has shown returns of -4.02% over the past day, 2.24% for the past month, -7.86% over 3 months, -29.41% over 1 year, -5.25% across 3 years, and -6.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rasandik Engineering Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rasandik Engineering Industries are -5.55 and 0.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Rasandik Engineering Industries News

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