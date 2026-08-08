Here's the live share price of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels
|-1.79
|-3.49
|7.17
|31.14
|33.33
|6.76
|14.54
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|1.95
|9.46
|5.86
|0.34
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.2
|-3.72
|3.83
|-9.21
|-26.73
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|13.07
|2.47
|-11.47
|-22.34
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-4.71
|-8.63
|-10.67
|-13.81
|13.5
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|8.28
|9.82
|-0.14
|-0.18
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|9.79
|14.1
|24.03
|27.35
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|7.91
|22.78
|17.33
|19.4
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|19.76
|13.89
|2.2
|-13.42
|-10.85
|1.8
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-2.25
|-10.8
|-22.85
|-18.84
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|16.82
|16.49
|12.47
|-13.52
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-4.84
|-7.85
|-14.48
|-22.57
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|21.85
|21.55
|4.39
|-29.54
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|31.36
|39.83
|45.99
|19.13
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|6.46
|-17.96
|-6.33
|-34.64
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|1.76
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-3.41
|19.73
|29.35
|26.23
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-0.95
|-4.01
|-25.18
|-34.56
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|0.44
|-8.17
|-21.43
|-31.02
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|2.92
|9.81
|1.53
|-21.75
|6.4
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels has gained 33.33% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (0.34%), ITC Hotels (-26.73%), Jubilant Foodworks (-22.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|55.55
|55.39
|10
|55.4
|55.48
|20
|55.98
|55.56
|50
|54.87
|54.15
|100
|49
|50.9
|200
|44.48
|47.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|Ras Resorts - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Regarding KYC Letter Dispatched To The Shareholders Of The Company
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Ras Resorts - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Ras Resorts - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th Ju
|Jul 07, 2026, 07:15 PM IST IST
|Ras Resorts - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 25, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Ras Resorts - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1985PLC035044 and registration number is 035044. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels is ₹55.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels is ₹21.83 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels are ₹57.00 and ₹54.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels is ₹64.90 and 52-week low of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels is ₹33.34 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels has shown returns of -1.79% over the past day, -3.51% for the past month, 2.04% over 3 months, 32.53% over 1 year, 6.76% across 3 years, and 14.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels are 41.67 and 1.11 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global