Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RAS RESORTS & APART HOTELS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹44.11 Closed
-2-0.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.11₹44.11
₹44.11
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.00₹53.49
₹44.11
Open Price
₹44.11
Prev. Close
₹45.01
Volume
101

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R144.11
  • R244.11
  • R344.11
  • Pivot
    44.11
  • S144.11
  • S244.11
  • S344.11

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.0245.48
  • 1032.5345.37
  • 2034.5444.62
  • 5034.4842.27
  • 10031.4539.42
  • 20030.736.62

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.00-1.9825.1334.1520.1942.7511.67
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd. Share Holdings

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd.

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1985PLC035044 and registration number is 035044. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pravin Vepari
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vishamber Shewakramani
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Nalini Shewakramani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Ranjan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ameet Hariani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gautam Shewakramani
    Director
  • Mr. Rahul Shewakramani
    Director

FAQs on Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd.?

The market cap of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd. is ₹17.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd. is 88.4 and PB ratio of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd. is 2.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd. is ₹44.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd. is ₹53.49 and 52-week low of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd. is ₹27.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

