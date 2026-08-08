What is the share price of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels is ₹55.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels? The Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels? The market cap of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels is ₹21.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels are ₹57.00 and ₹54.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels is ₹64.90 and 52-week low of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels is ₹33.34 as on .

How has the Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels performed historically in terms of returns? The Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels has shown returns of -1.79% over the past day, -3.51% for the past month, 2.04% over 3 months, 32.53% over 1 year, 6.76% across 3 years, and 14.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels are 41.67 and 1.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global