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Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAS RESORTS & APART HOTELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹55.00 Closed
-1.79₹ -1.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.05₹57.00
₹55.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.34₹64.90
₹55.00
Open Price
₹54.05
Prev. Close
₹56.00
Volume
6

Source: Dion Global

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels		-1.79-3.497.1731.1433.336.7614.54
Indian Hotels Company		-0.161.959.465.860.3423.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.2-3.723.83-9.21-26.73-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.6413.072.47-11.47-22.34-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-4.71-8.63-10.67-13.8113.523.52
Chalet Hotels		6.818.289.82-0.14-0.1822.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.489.7914.124.0327.359.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.067.9122.7817.3319.46.033.58
Devyani International		17.9319.7613.892.2-13.42-10.851.8
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-2.25-10.8-22.85-18.84-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9316.8216.4912.47-13.52-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-4.84-7.85-14.48-22.575.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1521.8521.554.39-29.54-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9431.3639.8345.9919.13-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.926.46-17.96-6.33-34.645.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.441.7625.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-3.4119.7329.3526.2323.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-0.95-4.01-25.18-34.56-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.150.44-8.17-21.43-31.02-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.892.929.811.53-21.756.43.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels has gained 33.33% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (0.34%), ITC Hotels (-26.73%), Jubilant Foodworks (-22.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
555.5555.39
1055.455.48
2055.9855.56
5054.8754.15
1004950.9
20044.4847.52

Source: Dion Global

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTRas Resorts - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Regarding KYC Letter Dispatched To The Shareholders Of The Company
Jul 23, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTRas Resorts - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances
Jul 23, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTRas Resorts - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th Ju
Jul 07, 2026, 07:15 PM IST ISTRas Resorts - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 25, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTRas Resorts - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1985PLC035044 and registration number is 035044. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Saifuddin Attar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vishamber Shewakramani
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Nalini Shewakramani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Gautam Shewakramani
    Director
  • Mr. Rahul Shewakramani
    Director
  • Mr. Anirudh Hariani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kapil Somani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels is ₹55.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels?

The Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels?

The market cap of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels is ₹21.83 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels are ₹57.00 and ₹54.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels is ₹64.90 and 52-week low of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels is ₹33.34 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels has shown returns of -1.79% over the past day, -3.51% for the past month, 2.04% over 3 months, 32.53% over 1 year, 6.76% across 3 years, and 14.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels are 41.67 and 1.11 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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