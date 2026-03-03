Facebook Pixel Code
Rappid Valves (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAPPID VALVES (INDIA)

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Rappid Valves (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹250.80 Closed
-2.58₹ -6.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Rappid Valves (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹247.00₹265.00
₹250.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹215.20₹384.90
₹250.80
Open Price
₹247.00
Prev. Close
₹257.45
Volume
7,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Rappid Valves (India) has declined 4.11% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -3.46%.

Rappid Valves (India)’s current P/E of 18.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Rappid Valves (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rappid Valves (India)		-5.36-10.54-23.76-24.23-0.87-6.75-4.11
Thermax		-1.475.157.34-4.85-3.1211.8417.56
PTC Industries		0.630.81-2.0031.4075.0680.3542.45
Craftsman Automation		-2.65-0.588.7011.1670.8932.0539.81
Sansera Engineering		-4.9320.4032.6171.19106.4644.2522.19
Tega Industries		-1.290.11-8.99-11.4838.0437.0219.36
Ircon International		-7.98-11.95-12.21-20.84-3.0937.1924.49
Engineers India		-1.5222.767.095.2244.6941.1819.02
Azad Engineering		-3.749.001.484.3736.7235.2719.87
Inox India		-2.21-0.41-2.36-4.3021.626.323.75
Aequs		-1.872.45-7.50-7.50-7.50-2.57-1.55
Balu Forge Industries		2.6912.36-25.07-29.756.5219.6811.38
Ion Exchange (India)		-5.680.423.75-15.25-26.161.0313.65
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-7.10-1.55-16.36-30.33-20.63-14.25-4.50
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		5.08-10.2313.8886.84110.5715.989.30
Skipper		-4.83-7.84-23.09-35.10-5.8050.5342.06
Pitti Engineering		-0.422.058.98-2.530.6444.1469.99
Interarch Building Solutions		-4.10-18.33-23.82-13.7232.3715.128.82
Jash Engineering		1.37-2.30-11.98-22.64-23.2432.4147.56
BGR Energy Systems		-6.42-7.25-25.5662.66316.9280.7346.24

Over the last one year, Rappid Valves (India) has declined 0.87% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.12%), PTC Industries (75.06%), Craftsman Automation (70.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Rappid Valves (India) has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.56%) and PTC Industries (42.45%).

Rappid Valves (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Rappid Valves (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5269.12264.36
10272.83268.1
20271.55270.01
50277.69278.02
100298.79287.42
200293.51293.77

Rappid Valves (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rappid Valves (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.63%, while DII stake decreased to 8.66%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Rappid Valves (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Rappid Valves (India) fact sheet for more information

About Rappid Valves (India)

Rappid Valves (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2002PLC135992 and registration number is 135992. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Vijay Dalal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Gopal Mundada
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dayaram Paliwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Padma Madhusudan Lohiya
    Woman Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Mansi Gaurav Dala
    Additional & Executive Director

FAQs on Rappid Valves (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Rappid Valves (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rappid Valves (India) is ₹250.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rappid Valves (India)?

The Rappid Valves (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rappid Valves (India)?

The market cap of Rappid Valves (India) is ₹130.21 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rappid Valves (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rappid Valves (India) are ₹265.00 and ₹247.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rappid Valves (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rappid Valves (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rappid Valves (India) is ₹384.90 and 52-week low of Rappid Valves (India) is ₹215.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Rappid Valves (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rappid Valves (India) has shown returns of -2.58% over the past day, 2.37% for the past month, -21.62% over 3 months, -3.46% over 1 year, -6.75% across 3 years, and -4.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rappid Valves (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rappid Valves (India) are 18.54 and 2.68 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

