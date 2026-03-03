Here's the live share price of Rappid Valves (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Rappid Valves (India) has declined 4.11% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -3.46%.
Rappid Valves (India)’s current P/E of 18.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rappid Valves (India)
|-5.36
|-10.54
|-23.76
|-24.23
|-0.87
|-6.75
|-4.11
|Thermax
|-1.47
|5.15
|7.34
|-4.85
|-3.12
|11.84
|17.56
|PTC Industries
|0.63
|0.81
|-2.00
|31.40
|75.06
|80.35
|42.45
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.65
|-0.58
|8.70
|11.16
|70.89
|32.05
|39.81
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.93
|20.40
|32.61
|71.19
|106.46
|44.25
|22.19
|Tega Industries
|-1.29
|0.11
|-8.99
|-11.48
|38.04
|37.02
|19.36
|Ircon International
|-7.98
|-11.95
|-12.21
|-20.84
|-3.09
|37.19
|24.49
|Engineers India
|-1.52
|22.76
|7.09
|5.22
|44.69
|41.18
|19.02
|Azad Engineering
|-3.74
|9.00
|1.48
|4.37
|36.72
|35.27
|19.87
|Inox India
|-2.21
|-0.41
|-2.36
|-4.30
|21.62
|6.32
|3.75
|Aequs
|-1.87
|2.45
|-7.50
|-7.50
|-7.50
|-2.57
|-1.55
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.69
|12.36
|-25.07
|-29.75
|6.52
|19.68
|11.38
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-5.68
|0.42
|3.75
|-15.25
|-26.16
|1.03
|13.65
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-7.10
|-1.55
|-16.36
|-30.33
|-20.63
|-14.25
|-4.50
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|5.08
|-10.23
|13.88
|86.84
|110.57
|15.98
|9.30
|Skipper
|-4.83
|-7.84
|-23.09
|-35.10
|-5.80
|50.53
|42.06
|Pitti Engineering
|-0.42
|2.05
|8.98
|-2.53
|0.64
|44.14
|69.99
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-4.10
|-18.33
|-23.82
|-13.72
|32.37
|15.12
|8.82
|Jash Engineering
|1.37
|-2.30
|-11.98
|-22.64
|-23.24
|32.41
|47.56
|BGR Energy Systems
|-6.42
|-7.25
|-25.56
|62.66
|316.92
|80.73
|46.24
Over the last one year, Rappid Valves (India) has declined 0.87% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.12%), PTC Industries (75.06%), Craftsman Automation (70.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Rappid Valves (India) has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.56%) and PTC Industries (42.45%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|269.12
|264.36
|10
|272.83
|268.1
|20
|271.55
|270.01
|50
|277.69
|278.02
|100
|298.79
|287.42
|200
|293.51
|293.77
In the latest quarter, Rappid Valves (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.63%, while DII stake decreased to 8.66%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Rappid Valves (India) fact sheet for more information
Rappid Valves (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2002PLC135992 and registration number is 135992. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rappid Valves (India) is ₹250.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Rappid Valves (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Rappid Valves (India) is ₹130.21 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rappid Valves (India) are ₹265.00 and ₹247.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rappid Valves (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rappid Valves (India) is ₹384.90 and 52-week low of Rappid Valves (India) is ₹215.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Rappid Valves (India) has shown returns of -2.58% over the past day, 2.37% for the past month, -21.62% over 3 months, -3.46% over 1 year, -6.75% across 3 years, and -4.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rappid Valves (India) are 18.54 and 2.68 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.