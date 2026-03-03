Facebook Pixel Code
Rapid Fleet Management Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAPID FLEET MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Rapid Fleet Management Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹183.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:43 PM IST
Rapid Fleet Management Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹183.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹171.00₹229.00
₹183.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹183.00

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Rapid Fleet Management Services has declined 1.85% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.91%.

Rapid Fleet Management Services’s current P/E of 18.42x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Rapid Fleet Management Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rapid Fleet Management Services		01.67-14.88-4.19-8.91-3.06-1.85
Container Corporation of India		-5.24-9.26-5.43-12.72-4.76-0.350.70
Delhivery		-2.03-3.466.46-10.4868.687.86-4.42
Aegis Logistics		-3.10-3.30-11.89-3.40-11.1222.5315.77
BlackBuck		-5.07-8.35-13.89-2.8440.1430.1017.10
Shadowfax Technologies		3.678.569.659.659.653.121.86
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-2.7812.485.36-16.32-18.46-17.55-10.93
VRL Logistics		-3.90-2.590.94-0.1122.46-0.2916.63
Mahindra Logistics		-1.4910.4425.8924.9678.786.44-1.82
Sindhu Trade Links		-5.918.933.35-3.7376.690.530.32
Gateway Distriparks		-4.25-5.59-0.66-12.35-3.71-2.88-4.72
TCI Express		-4.75-3.29-9.97-27.58-23.22-30.65-10.60
Navkar Corporation		-5.63-9.21-9.16-24.94-6.5718.7716.16
Western Carriers (India)		-3.64-4.26-8.90-15.0027.74-11.86-7.29
JITF Infralogistics		-6.1836.4120.7511.86-1.0557.40108.98
Allcargo Logistics		-7.36-21.62-38.55-74.92-73.20-55.70-25.01
Tejas Cargo India		-5.72-2.780.52-6.6766.6718.5610.76
Snowman Logistics		-1.320.73-5.94-29.16-13.714.42-5.60
Shree Vasu Logistics		-0.72-13.13-20.61-29.4340.2862.4851.55
Ritco Logistics		-4.16-12.45-19.86-23.91-18.7312.9212.39

Over the last one year, Rapid Fleet Management Services has declined 8.91% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.76%), Delhivery (68.68%), Aegis Logistics (-11.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Rapid Fleet Management Services has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.70%) and Delhivery (-4.42%).

Rapid Fleet Management Services Financials

Rapid Fleet Management Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5178.47179.38
10179.51180.53
20184.83184.06
50193.69189.92
100193.87193.79
200139.70

Rapid Fleet Management Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rapid Fleet Management Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.47%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Rapid Fleet Management Services Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Rapid Fleet Management Services fact sheet for more information

About Rapid Fleet Management Services

Rapid Fleet Management Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U60232TN2017PLC120205 and registration number is 120205. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 172.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Anand Poddar
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Shruti Poddar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Akash Poddar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Varun Kaushik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rupesh Kothari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rapid Fleet Management Services Share Price

What is the share price of Rapid Fleet Management Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rapid Fleet Management Services is ₹183.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rapid Fleet Management Services?

The Rapid Fleet Management Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rapid Fleet Management Services?

The market cap of Rapid Fleet Management Services is ₹136.06 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rapid Fleet Management Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rapid Fleet Management Services are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rapid Fleet Management Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rapid Fleet Management Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rapid Fleet Management Services is ₹229.00 and 52-week low of Rapid Fleet Management Services is ₹171.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Rapid Fleet Management Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rapid Fleet Management Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.67% for the past month, -14.88% over 3 months, -8.91% over 1 year, -3.06% across 3 years, and -1.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rapid Fleet Management Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rapid Fleet Management Services are 18.42 and 1.86 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Rapid Fleet Management Services News

