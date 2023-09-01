Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.81
|0.99
|37.11
|46.74
|23.20
|163.46
|2.09
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|-0.47
|1.29
|43.42
|117.16
|131.52
|140.35
|16.27
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.63
|0.93
|60.37
|89.97
|260.98
|1,158.37
|964.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Rapicut Carbides Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910GJ1977PLC002998 and registration number is 002998. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other non-ferrous metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rapicut Carbides Ltd. is ₹36.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rapicut Carbides Ltd. is -18.1 and PB ratio of Rapicut Carbides Ltd. is 1.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rapicut Carbides Ltd. is ₹68.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rapicut Carbides Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rapicut Carbides Ltd. is ₹84.90 and 52-week low of Rapicut Carbides Ltd. is ₹39.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.