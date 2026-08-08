Here's the live share price of Rapicut Carbides along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rapicut Carbides
|18.39
|23.72
|49.19
|129.88
|269.11
|64.93
|52.85
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-12.05
|-13.4
|40.1
|23.83
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|12.2
|13.57
|3.5
|26.05
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|13.29
|15.54
|32.8
|59.4
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|25.33
|54.22
|103.17
|214.45
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|4.41
|32.11
|68.32
|72.23
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|-2.99
|21.28
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.4
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|11.34
|7.15
|58.35
|64.41
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|2.36
|-6.2
|33.1
|20.6
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.4
|1.94
|-16.92
|-15.94
|-20.2
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|-0.83
|-1.97
|-9.29
|-12.15
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|17.66
|5.19
|57.37
|59.12
|5.5
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|12.63
|18.53
|41.83
|208.84
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-2.61
|11.2
|27.17
|3.19
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|6.64
|-14.79
|-3.12
|-22.58
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-6.23
|-11.32
|-2.94
|-17.55
|-7.97
|8.7
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-11.85
|-6.03
|0.94
|-25.21
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.75
|-5.39
|3.34
|2.05
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-2.38
|-16.27
|-15.25
|-30.57
|115.03
|58.3
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rapicut Carbides has gained 269.11% compared to peers like Thermax (23.83%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (26.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Rapicut Carbides has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|244.86
|259.82
|10
|246.34
|254.34
|20
|249.67
|247.65
|50
|215.67
|227.14
|100
|194.14
|202.05
|200
|154.41
|170.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rapicut Carbides remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.19%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Rapicut Carbides - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Considering Unaudited Financial Results For T
|Jul 23, 2026, 05:27 PM IST IST
|Rapicut Carbides - Newspaper Publication Of Notice To Concerned Shareholders Whose Shares Will Be Transferred To IEPF A/C.
|Jul 13, 2026, 08:26 PM IST IST
|Rapicut Carbides - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Rapicut Carbides - Appointment Of Internal Auditors And Tax Auditors Of The Company For Financial Year 2026-27.
|May 30, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Rapicut Carbides - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026 Along With Statement Of Assets A
Source: Dion Global
Rapicut Carbides Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910GJ1977PLC002998 and registration number is 002998. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other non-ferrous metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 96.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rapicut Carbides is ₹291.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rapicut Carbides is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rapicut Carbides is ₹156.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rapicut Carbides are ₹294.80 and ₹289.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rapicut Carbides stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rapicut Carbides is ₹294.80 and 52-week low of Rapicut Carbides is ₹66.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rapicut Carbides has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, 18.97% for the past month, 50.5% over 3 months, 251.16% over 1 year, 64.93% across 3 years, and 52.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rapicut Carbides are 76.00 and 7.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global