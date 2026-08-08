What is the share price of Rapicut Carbides? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rapicut Carbides is ₹291.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Rapicut Carbides? The Rapicut Carbides is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rapicut Carbides? The market cap of Rapicut Carbides is ₹156.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rapicut Carbides? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rapicut Carbides are ₹294.80 and ₹289.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rapicut Carbides? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rapicut Carbides stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rapicut Carbides is ₹294.80 and 52-week low of Rapicut Carbides is ₹66.66 as on .

How has the Rapicut Carbides performed historically in terms of returns? The Rapicut Carbides has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, 18.97% for the past month, 50.5% over 3 months, 251.16% over 1 year, 64.93% across 3 years, and 52.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rapicut Carbides? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rapicut Carbides are 76.00 and 7.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global