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Rapicut Carbides Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAPICUT CARBIDES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Rapicut Carbides along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹291.60 Closed
0.74₹ 2.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rapicut Carbides Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹289.45₹294.80
₹291.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.66₹294.80
₹291.60
Open Price
₹289.45
Prev. Close
₹289.45
Volume
5,617

Source: Dion Global

Rapicut Carbides Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rapicut Carbides		18.3923.7249.19129.88269.1164.9352.85
Thermax		-6.26-12.05-13.440.123.8317.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.4912.213.573.526.0558.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3113.2915.5432.859.430.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0725.3354.22103.17214.4561.3736.54
Inox India		2.664.4132.1168.3272.2327.7615.83
Aequs		8.26-2.9921.2872.1564.0317.9310.4
Azad Engineering		8.1311.347.1558.3564.4154.1629.66
Engineers India		8.232.36-6.233.120.617.1326.36
Ircon International		4.41.94-16.92-15.94-20.28.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.78-0.83-1.97-9.29-12.1517.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1917.665.1957.3759.125.520.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0712.6318.5341.83208.8456.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-2.6111.227.173.1945.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.476.64-14.79-3.12-22.5838.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-6.23-11.32-2.94-17.55-7.978.7
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-11.85-6.030.94-25.21-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.75-5.393.342.0522.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-2.38-16.27-15.25-30.57115.0358.3

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rapicut Carbides has gained 269.11% compared to peers like Thermax (23.83%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (26.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Rapicut Carbides has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Rapicut Carbides Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rapicut Carbides Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5244.86259.82
10246.34254.34
20249.67247.65
50215.67227.14
100194.14202.05
200154.41170.42

Source: Dion Global

Rapicut Carbides Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rapicut Carbides remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.19%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rapicut Carbides Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTRapicut Carbides - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Considering Unaudited Financial Results For T
Jul 23, 2026, 05:27 PM IST ISTRapicut Carbides - Newspaper Publication Of Notice To Concerned Shareholders Whose Shares Will Be Transferred To IEPF A/C.
Jul 13, 2026, 08:26 PM IST ISTRapicut Carbides - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTRapicut Carbides - Appointment Of Internal Auditors And Tax Auditors Of The Company For Financial Year 2026-27.
May 30, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTRapicut Carbides - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026 Along With Statement Of Assets A

Source: Dion Global

About Rapicut Carbides

Rapicut Carbides Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910GJ1977PLC002998 and registration number is 002998. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other non-ferrous metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 96.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Abhishek V Gami
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Shruti A Gami
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishore D Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul R Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nrupang B Dholakia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rapicut Carbides Share Price

What is the share price of Rapicut Carbides?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rapicut Carbides is ₹291.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rapicut Carbides?

The Rapicut Carbides is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rapicut Carbides?

The market cap of Rapicut Carbides is ₹156.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rapicut Carbides?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rapicut Carbides are ₹294.80 and ₹289.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rapicut Carbides?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rapicut Carbides stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rapicut Carbides is ₹294.80 and 52-week low of Rapicut Carbides is ₹66.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rapicut Carbides performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rapicut Carbides has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, 18.97% for the past month, 50.5% over 3 months, 251.16% over 1 year, 64.93% across 3 years, and 52.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rapicut Carbides?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rapicut Carbides are 76.00 and 7.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Rapicut Carbides News

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