Rapicut Carbides Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RAPICUT CARBIDES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹68.50 Closed
1.120.76
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rapicut Carbides Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.50₹69.99
₹68.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.20₹84.90
₹68.50
Open Price
₹69.97
Prev. Close
₹67.74
Volume
361

Rapicut Carbides Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R169.49
  • R270.49
  • R370.98
  • Pivot
    69
  • S168
  • S267.51
  • S366.51

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 558.7467.26
  • 1056.0666.8
  • 2054.9766.1
  • 5056.6462.81
  • 10057.0959
  • 20055.9456.07

Rapicut Carbides Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.810.9937.1146.7423.20163.462.09
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Rapicut Carbides Ltd. Share Holdings

Rapicut Carbides Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Rapicut Carbides Ltd.

Rapicut Carbides Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910GJ1977PLC002998 and registration number is 002998. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other non-ferrous metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dhananjay D Kanitkar
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Abhishek V Gami
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Shruti A Gami
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishore D Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul R Garg
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rapicut Carbides Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rapicut Carbides Ltd.?

The market cap of Rapicut Carbides Ltd. is ₹36.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rapicut Carbides Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rapicut Carbides Ltd. is -18.1 and PB ratio of Rapicut Carbides Ltd. is 1.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rapicut Carbides Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rapicut Carbides Ltd. is ₹68.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rapicut Carbides Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rapicut Carbides Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rapicut Carbides Ltd. is ₹84.90 and 52-week low of Rapicut Carbides Ltd. is ₹39.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

